Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America

Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America

Save
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America

When designing spaces with reduced dimensions, adopting an efficient configuration and distribution is crucial for the user experience and the smooth development of activities and tasks to be carried out. In the case of bars and restaurants, numerous architecture and interior design professionals strive daily to meet the needs of clients, employees, and employers, considering everything from necessary installations and technologies to services, atmospheres, and furniture suitable for the type of gastronomy to be consumed.

Whether arranged on corner lots, between party walls, or scattered in common areas, various strategies, instruments, and tools allow for achieving quality spaces with flexibility and adaptability to the new challenges of today. Below, we selected 14 projects distributed throughout Latin American territory that do not exceed 50 square meters and give rise to bars and restaurants of various characteristics and styles.

Pargot Restaurant / RA!

Related Article

Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Area: 10 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 28 of 29
Pargot Restaurant / RA!. Image © Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 29 of 29
Pargot Restaurant / RA!. Floor plan. Image

Hygge Space / Lez. Arquitetura

  • Location: Brazil
  • Area: 13 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 20 of 29
Hygge Space / Lez. Arquitetura. Image © Júlia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 21 of 29
Hygge Space / Lez. Arquitetura. Floor plans. Image

Restaurant Niko / URBANODE arquitetura

  • Location: Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Area: 22 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 18 of 29
Restaurant Niko / URBANODE arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 19 of 29
Restaurant Niko / URBANODE arquitetura. Floor plans. Image

Pizzería Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Area: 30 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 6 of 29
Pizzería Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 7 of 29
Pizzería Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Floor plan. Image

Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Area: 30 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 8 of 29
Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 9 of 29
Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Ground floor. Image

LUME Restaurant / Estúdio Mangava

  • Location: Cambuí, Brazil
  • Area: 35 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 24 of 29
LUME Restaurant / Estúdio Mangava. Image © Leandro Farchi
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 25 of 29
LUME Restaurant / Estúdio Mangava. Floor plan. Image

Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura

  • Location: Asa Sul, Brazil
  • Area: 35 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 2 of 29
Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura. Image © Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 3 of 29
Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura. Floor plan. Image

Açaípark / Dezembro Arquitetos

  • Location: Ilhabela, Brazil
  • Area: 40 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 4 of 29
Açaípark / Dezembro Arquitetos. Image © Carolina Lacaz
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 5 of 29
Açaípark / Dezembro Arquitetos. Planta. Image

Altagracia Flormorado / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Santiago Buendía

  • Location: Bogotá, Colombia
  • Area: 41 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 16 of 29
Altagracia Flormorado / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Santiago Buendía. Image © Simon Bosch
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 17 of 29
Altagracia Flormorado / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Santiago Buendía. Floor plan. Image

Restaurante Mica / Marina Portolano

  • Location: Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Area: 43 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 14 of 29
Restaurante Mica / Marina Portolano. Image © Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 15 of 29
Restaurante Mica / Marina Portolano. Floor plan. Image

De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura

  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Area: 50 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 26 of 29
De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 27 of 29
De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura. Ground floor plan. Image

Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Area: 50 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 10 of 29
Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 11 of 29
Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Axonometría. Image

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Area: 50 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 12 of 29
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Ramiro Chaves
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 13 of 29
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Floor plan. Image

Tapí Tapioca / Tadu Arquitetura

  • Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Area: 50 m2

Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 22 of 29
Tapí Tapioca / Tadu Arquitetura. Image © Nathalie Ventura
Save this picture!
Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America - Image 23 of 29
Tapí Tapioca / Tadu Arquitetura. Floor plans. Image

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America" [Bares y restaurantes pequeños: 14 proyectos con menos de 50 m2 en Latinoamérica] 21 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013327/small-bars-and-restaurants-14-projects-less-than-50-m2-in-latin-america> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags