Small Bars and Restaurants: 14 Projects Less than 50 m2 in Latin America

When designing spaces with reduced dimensions, adopting an efficient configuration and distribution is crucial for the user experience and the smooth development of activities and tasks to be carried out. In the case of bars and restaurants, numerous architecture and interior design professionals strive daily to meet the needs of clients, employees, and employers, considering everything from necessary installations and technologies to services, atmospheres, and furniture suitable for the type of gastronomy to be consumed.
Whether arranged on corner lots, between party walls, or scattered in common areas, various strategies, instruments, and tools allow for achieving quality spaces with flexibility and adaptability to the new challenges of today. Below, we selected 14 projects distributed throughout Latin American territory that do not exceed 50 square meters and give rise to bars and restaurants of various characteristics and styles.
Pargot Restaurant / RA!
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Area: 10 m2
Hygge Space / Lez. Arquitetura
- Location: Brazil
- Area: 13 m2
Restaurant Niko / URBANODE arquitetura
- Location: Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Area: 22 m2
Pizzería Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Area: 30 m2
Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Area: 30 m2
LUME Restaurant / Estúdio Mangava
- Location: Cambuí, Brazil
- Area: 35 m2
Tuíra Açaí / Traama Arquitetura
- Location: Asa Sul, Brazil
- Area: 35 m2
Açaípark / Dezembro Arquitetos
- Location: Ilhabela, Brazil
- Area: 40 m2
Altagracia Flormorado / AR-AR (Martínez Arquitectura) + Santiago Buendía
- Location: Bogotá, Colombia
- Area: 41 m2
Restaurante Mica / Marina Portolano
- Location: Pinheiros, Brazil
- Area: 43 m2
De Primeira Tavern / Tadu Arquitetura
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Area: 50 m2
Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Area: 50 m2
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Area: 50 m2
Tapí Tapioca / Tadu Arquitetura
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Area: 50 m2