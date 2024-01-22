Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. In the design of the first Moretti distillery location, we sought to create a unique identity for their family-owned company specializing in the production of craft gin. We took as our starting point the copper stills, which are responsible for the traditional gin distillation process. 

The polished steel and gray tones behind the bar are inspired by the rigorous laboratory work and refinement carried out at the distillery, as well as by the bartenders and their creations. Towards the front, our focus was to provide an experience of various textures, roughness, and transparencies for those who come to enjoy a drink. To achieve this, we carried out several material searches, always with copper as the main protagonist. 

We came across discarded copper shavings and found a second use for them. They were used both within textured white concrete to cover the front, as well as meticulously encapsulated within the copper-colored pigmented resin bar. The passage of light through the resin highlights the reliefs of the rustic concrete. 

One side of the establishment is covered with resin disks that contain characteristic botanicals of the drink inside them. These allude to the current distillation towers that have portholes to monitor the manufacturing process.

Ground floor plan
Elevation

To emphasize the double height of the space, we highlighted the vertical axis with a grid tower, where the bathroom and storage area are hidden. Its opal acrylic plates with interior lighting generate a warm light that acts as a beacon, attracting visitors to the venue.

Project location

Address:Belgrano C, CABA, Argentina

Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
Cite: "Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos" [Moretti Gin Bar / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos] 22 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

