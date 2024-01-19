Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Pizzeria Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

Pizzeria Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electricidad Avellaneda, Forno.ar, Monolitic
  • Construction Supervision: Rocío Martínez Serra, Valentina Herran Lehr
  • Structural Consultant: Mariano Ventrice
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. The project develops from a main piece, a large fire that organizes the space. In line with the clay tiles and bricks that were found on the original facade, it was decided to continue with the same line of rustic materials, generating textures and interlocks that capture the attention of pedestrians. A special cladding was designed for the facade by cutting colonial tiles, resulting in six pieces of different sections that formed the placement modules. 

Image 11 of 24
Interior Photography
From experimentation and the search to achieve curvatures from bricks, a large protagonist piece was manufactured that increases its diameter as it grows in height. Through the voids in the brick structure, a lighting effect simulates the fire of the oven where the pizzas are made. The original space had a vaulted ceiling that was restored and valued. For the sidewalk, brick tiles were used to create continuity between the horizontal and vertical planes of the facade. 

Image 22 of 24
Floor plan
Image 24 of 24
Elevation

For the furniture design, the aim was to break with the rustic textures. A modern break, with shiny and polished surfaces, where the repetition of elements is maintained to form shelves and bars. Raw polished metal sheets were used with a polyurethane lacquer for waterproofing. 

Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
Interior Photography
To achieve continuity between the floor and the front of the bar, a material based on cement and hydro-washed stones was used, and manufactured on-site, which allowed for a curved shape between planes. To create the storage and bathroom spaces, two modules joined by a curved ribbon were designed. Both the modules and the rest of the walls are covered in spatter in two different colors. 

Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick, Sink
Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Arch
We sought a physical and visual expansion using an exterior structure covered in brick tiles, which includes a large metal bench and a planter, defining the space and providing protection towards the vehicular street. The branding was designed in collaboration with Turkey Studio. We aimed for a relaxed image with nods to Argentine advertising graphics from other eras.

Facade, Windows
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pujol 946, C1405ALJ CABA, Argentina

Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantArgentina
Cite: "Pizzeria Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos" [Pizzería Cacto / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos] 19 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012412/pizzeria-cacto-estudio-grizzo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags