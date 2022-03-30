We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Pargot Restaurant / RA!

Pargot Restaurant / RA!

© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restaurant
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: RA!
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  107 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Concrete wood
  • Architects Team : Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Santiago Sierra
  • Design Team : Joaquín Cosío, Daniel Martínez, Alejandro Hernández, María Fernanda Arenas
  • City : Mexico City
  • Country : Mexico
© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
Text description provided by the architects. PARGOT is a project located in the Roma Norte neighborhood in Mexico City, a 10 m2/ 107sqft restaurant that merges seafood gastronomy and the traditional architecture of the neighborhood.

© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
Isometría programa
Isometría programa
© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
The interior design takes us back to the Art Deco movement of the 1920s to reinterpret and bring a new meaning, generating a composition based on symmetry and balance between color and geometry. The insertion of different compositional planes generates an aspect of depth. As the viewer approaches the place, the elements break up, giving scenographic depth to the small space.

© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
The public area is located at the front of the space, which is made up of two parakeets and high bars that flare out to accommodate four diners. The floor, the low railings, and the bars are composed of a mixture of white concrete micro terrazzo with blue, yellow, and gray stones that remind us of the beaches and shells that we find on the sand. The walls have a dramatic change of materials accentuated by a golden brass detail that hides a light source, that bathes the textured wall with bamboo, casting the veining of the plant and the shadows cast from below.

Behind the bars, there is a small industrial kitchen divided by a hot and cold area framed by a wall composed of two arches and two sliding brass doors, which when opened cause a change of atmosphere making a transition from gold to navy blue inciting a sensation that brings us closer to the sea.

© Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
Address:C. de Chiapas 46, Roma Nte., Cuauhtemoc, 06700 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

RA!
