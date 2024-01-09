24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023

Save this picture! FoxTown Factory Stores / Mario Botta Architetti. Image © Tarchini FoxTown

With a total of 95 new projects recognized by Prix Versailles, the 24 global winners of this 2023 edition have recently been announced. They stand as evidence of the aesthetic vitality of each of their respective regions, paying homage to the work of numerous pioneering and/or internationally renowned firms.

Following the announcement of the continental winning projects of Prix Versailles 2023 covering the regions of Africa and Western Asia; Central, South, and the Caribbean; North America; Central and Northeast Asia; South Asia and the Pacific; and Europe, on this occasion, the Global Panel of Judges, chaired by Elie Saab, highlighted 24 global projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Shops, Shopping Centers, Hotels, and Restaurants.

If I hadn't become a fashion designer, undoubtedly, I would have become an architect. Haute couture and architecture share the same creative essence, with structure, form, and materials coming together to convey a singular vision. My passion for these two fields has led me to develop a universe where fashion and design are engaged in a continuous pursuit of beauty. - Elie Saab

Secretary-General Jérôme Gouadain highlighted the Prix Versailles' approach to achieving an ethical and intelligent combination capable of simultaneously serving innovation, creative freedom, and ecological efficiency, reflecting local heritage and encouraging architecture to surpass its limitations. The jury included Garbiñe Muguruza, Elie Saab, Yvonne Catterfeld, Massimiliano Alajmo, Patricia Urquiola, Ryüe Nishizawa, Ross Lovegrove, and Rossana Hu. Discover below all the global winners.

Airports

Prix Versailles 2023

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Satellite Hall / Aedas

Shenzhen, China

Interior Special Prize

Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Bangalore, India

Exterior Special Prize

Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal A / Grimshaw Architects

Newark, NJ, United States

Campus

Prix Versailles 2023

Echo Energy-Generating Interfaculty Teaching Building / UNStudio

Delft, Netherlands

Interior Special Prize

Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative

New York, NY, United States

Exterior Special Prize

Royal College of Art / Herzog & de Meuron

London, United Kingdom

Passenger Stations

Prix Versailles 2023

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners

London, United Kingdom

Interior Special Prize

Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN

Shanghai, China

Exterior Special Prize

Airport Central Train Station / Weston Williamson + Partners

Perth, Australia

Sports

Prix Versailles 2023

Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects

Quzhou, China

Interior Special Prize

Allianz Stadium / COX Architecture

Sydney, Australia

Exterior Special Prize

Lusail Stadium / Foster + Partners

Lusail, Qatar

Retail and Stores

Prix Versailles 2023

Dior Montaigne / Barthélémy Griño, Peter Marino

Paris, France

Interior Special Prize

Hermès Doha Place Vendôme / RDAI

Doha, Qatar

Exterior Special Prize

Dior Seongsu

Seoul, South Korea

Shopping Centers

Prix Versailles 2023

Place Vendôme Qatar / Arab Engineering Bureau

Lusail, Qatar

Interior Special Prize

FoxTown Factory Stores / Mario Botta Architetti

Mendrisio, Switzerland

Exterior Special Prize

Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733

Tapachula, Mexico

Hotels

Prix Versailles 2023

Olinto

Ouirgane, Morocco

Interior Special Prize

Shiguchi / Shouya Grigg

Kutchan, Japan

Exterior Special Prize

Banyan Tree AlUla Resort / AW²

Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia

Restaurants

Prix Versailles 2023

Palácio do Grilo / Studio Combo

Lisbon, Portugal

Interior Special Prize

Strato Bar & Lounge / CHT Architects, Sora Interiors

Melbourne, Australia

Exterior Special Prize

Khufu’s / Studio Design

Giza, Egypt

Vía Prix Versailles 2023.