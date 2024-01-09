Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023

With a total of 95 new projects recognized by Prix Versailles, the 24 global winners of this 2023 edition have recently been announced. They stand as evidence of the aesthetic vitality of each of their respective regions, paying homage to the work of numerous pioneering and/or internationally renowned firms.

Following the announcement of the continental winning projects of Prix Versailles 2023 covering the regions of Africa and Western Asia; Central, South, and the Caribbean; North America; Central and Northeast Asia; South Asia and the Pacific; and Europe, on this occasion, the Global Panel of Judges, chaired by Elie Saab, highlighted 24 global projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Shops, Shopping Centers, Hotels, and Restaurants.

If I hadn't become a fashion designer, undoubtedly, I would have become an architect. Haute couture and architecture share the same creative essence, with structure, form, and materials coming together to convey a singular vision. My passion for these two fields has led me to develop a universe where fashion and design are engaged in a continuous pursuit of beauty. - Elie Saab

Secretary-General Jérôme Gouadain highlighted the Prix Versailles' approach to achieving an ethical and intelligent combination capable of simultaneously serving innovation, creative freedom, and ecological efficiency, reflecting local heritage and encouraging architecture to surpass its limitations. The jury included Garbiñe Muguruza, Elie Saab, Yvonne Catterfeld, Massimiliano Alajmo, Patricia Urquiola, Ryüe Nishizawa, Ross Lovegrove, and Rossana Hu. Discover below all the global winners.

Airports

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Satellite Hall / Aedas
Shenzhen, China

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 2 of 25
Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Satellite Hall / Aedas. Image © Terrence Zhang

  • Interior Special Prize

Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Bangalore, India

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 3 of 25
Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © SOM

  • Exterior Special Prize

Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal A / Grimshaw Architects
Newark, NJ, United States

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 4 of 25
Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal A / Grimshaw Architects. Image © James Ewing

Campus

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Echo Energy-Generating Interfaculty Teaching Building / UNStudio
Delft, Netherlands

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 11 of 25
Echo Energy-Generating Interfaculty Teaching Building / UNStudio. Image © Eva Bloem

  • Interior Special Prize

Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative
New York, NY, United States

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 12 of 25
Columbia Business School, H. R. Kravis Hall y D. Geffen Hall / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

  • Exterior Special Prize

Royal College of Art / Herzog & de Meuron
London, United Kingdom

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 14 of 25
Royal College of Art, Battersea Campus / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © RCA _ Iwan Baan

Passenger Stations

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners
London, United Kingdom

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 10 of 25
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners. Image © Morley von Sternberg

  • Interior Special Prize

Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN
Shanghai, China

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 9 of 25
Yuyuan Garden Metro Station / Xing Design. Image © Shengliang SU

  • Exterior Special Prize

Airport Central Train Station / Weston Williamson + Partners
Perth, Australia

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 8 of 25
Airport Central Train Station / Weston Williamson + Partners. Image © Public Transport Authority of Western Australia

Sports

  •  Prix Versailles 2023

Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects
Quzhou, China

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 5 of 25
Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects. Image © Aogvision_MAD Architects

  • Interior Special Prize

Allianz Stadium / COX Architecture
Sydney, Australia

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 6 of 25
Allianz Stadium / COX Architecture. Image © Venues NSW

  • Exterior Special Prize

Lusail Stadium / Foster + Partners
Lusail, Qatar

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 7 of 25
Lusail Stadium / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young_Foster + Partners

Retail and Stores

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Dior Montaigne / Barthélémy Griño, Peter Marino
Paris, France

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 24 of 25
Dior Montaigne / Barthélémy Griño, Peter Marino. Image © Adrien Dirand

  • Interior Special Prize

Hermès Doha Place Vendôme / RDAI
Doha, Qatar

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 23 of 25
Hermès Doha Place Vendôme / RDAI. Image © Xavier Ansart

  • Exterior Special Prize

Dior Seongsu
Seoul, South Korea

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 17 of 25
Dior Seongsu. Image © Kyungsub Shin

Shopping Centers

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Place Vendôme Qatar / Arab Engineering Bureau
Lusail, Qatar

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 18 of 25
Place Vendôme Qatar / Arab Engineering Bureau. Image © Place Vendôme Qatar_United Developers

  • Interior Special Prize

FoxTown Factory Stores / Mario Botta Architetti
Mendrisio, Switzerland

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 13 of 25
FoxTown Factory Stores / Mario Botta Architetti. Image © Tarchini FoxTown

  • Exterior Special Prize

Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733
Tapachula, Mexico

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 15 of 25
Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733. Image © Zaickz Moz

Hotels

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Olinto
Ouirgane, Morocco

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 16 of 25
Olinto. Image © Olinto

  • Interior Special Prize

Shiguchi / Shouya Grigg
Kutchan, Japan

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 22 of 25
Shiguchi / Shouya Grigg. Image © Shouya Grigg

  • Exterior Special Prize

Banyan Tree AlUla Resort / AW²
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 19 of 25
Banyan Tree AlUla / AW². Image © Banyan Tree

Restaurants

  • Prix Versailles 2023

Palácio do Grilo / Studio Combo
Lisbon, Portugal

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 25 of 25
Palácio do Grilo / Studio Combo. Image © Julien Labrousse

  • Interior Special Prize

Strato Bar & Lounge / CHT Architects, Sora Interiors
Melbourne, Australia

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 21 of 25
Strato Bar & Lounge / CHT Architects, Sora Interiors. Image © Tom Blachford

  • Exterior Special Prize

Khufu’s / Studio Design
Giza, Egypt

24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023 - Image 20 of 25
Khufu’s / Studio Design. Image © Nour El Refai

Vía Prix Versailles 2023.

About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023" [24 proyectos ganadores mundiales de los premios Prix Versailles 2023] 09 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011724/24-worldwide-winning-projects-of-the-prix-versailles-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags