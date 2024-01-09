24 Worldwide Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2023

With a total of 95 new projects recognized by Prix Versailles, the 24 global winners of this 2023 edition have recently been announced. They stand as evidence of the aesthetic vitality of each of their respective regions, paying homage to the work of numerous pioneering and/or internationally renowned firms.
Following the announcement of the continental winning projects of Prix Versailles 2023 covering the regions of Africa and Western Asia; Central, South, and the Caribbean; North America; Central and Northeast Asia; South Asia and the Pacific; and Europe, on this occasion, the Global Panel of Judges, chaired by Elie Saab, highlighted 24 global projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Shops, Shopping Centers, Hotels, and Restaurants.
If I hadn't become a fashion designer, undoubtedly, I would have become an architect. Haute couture and architecture share the same creative essence, with structure, form, and materials coming together to convey a singular vision. My passion for these two fields has led me to develop a universe where fashion and design are engaged in a continuous pursuit of beauty. - Elie Saab
Secretary-General Jérôme Gouadain highlighted the Prix Versailles' approach to achieving an ethical and intelligent combination capable of simultaneously serving innovation, creative freedom, and ecological efficiency, reflecting local heritage and encouraging architecture to surpass its limitations. The jury included Garbiñe Muguruza, Elie Saab, Yvonne Catterfeld, Massimiliano Alajmo, Patricia Urquiola, Ryüe Nishizawa, Ross Lovegrove, and Rossana Hu. Discover below all the global winners.
Airports
- Prix Versailles 2023
Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, Satellite Hall / Aedas
Shenzhen, China
- Interior Special Prize
Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2 / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Bangalore, India
- Exterior Special Prize
Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal A / Grimshaw Architects
Newark, NJ, United States
Campus
- Prix Versailles 2023
Echo Energy-Generating Interfaculty Teaching Building / UNStudio
Delft, Netherlands
- Interior Special Prize
Columbia Business School / Diller Scofidio + Renfro + FXCollaborative
New York, NY, United States
- Exterior Special Prize
Royal College of Art / Herzog & de Meuron
London, United Kingdom
Passenger Stations
- Prix Versailles 2023
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners
London, United Kingdom
- Interior Special Prize
Shanghai Subway Line 14 Yuyuan Station / XING DESIGN
Shanghai, China
- Exterior Special Prize
Airport Central Train Station / Weston Williamson + Partners
Perth, Australia
Sports
- Prix Versailles 2023
Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects
Quzhou, China
- Interior Special Prize
Allianz Stadium / COX Architecture
Sydney, Australia
- Exterior Special Prize
Lusail Stadium / Foster + Partners
Lusail, Qatar
Retail and Stores
- Prix Versailles 2023
Dior Montaigne / Barthélémy Griño, Peter Marino
Paris, France
- Interior Special Prize
Hermès Doha Place Vendôme / RDAI
Doha, Qatar
- Exterior Special Prize
Dior Seongsu
Seoul, South Korea
Shopping Centers
- Prix Versailles 2023
Place Vendôme Qatar / Arab Engineering Bureau
Lusail, Qatar
- Interior Special Prize
FoxTown Factory Stores / Mario Botta Architetti
Mendrisio, Switzerland
- Exterior Special Prize
Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733
Tapachula, Mexico
Hotels
- Prix Versailles 2023
Olinto
Ouirgane, Morocco
- Interior Special Prize
Shiguchi / Shouya Grigg
Kutchan, Japan
- Exterior Special Prize
Banyan Tree AlUla Resort / AW²
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia
Restaurants
- Prix Versailles 2023
Palácio do Grilo / Studio Combo
Lisbon, Portugal
- Interior Special Prize
Strato Bar & Lounge / CHT Architects, Sora Interiors
Melbourne, Australia
- Exterior Special Prize
Khufu’s / Studio Design
Giza, Egypt
