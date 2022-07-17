We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Wood, Chair, ArchPalacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPalacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPalacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Dining room+ 46

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurants & Bars, Museums & Exhibit
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Studio Combo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ADJ, Chauvet
  • Wood Construction : Euka
Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Column
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse

Text description provided by the architects. The Palacio do Grilo is a restaurant in the middle of a living theatre in Lisbon. An atypical project and design in an intact 18th-century palace, a project composed by architect Julien Labrousse.

Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse
Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse

Palacio do Grilo is a restaurant in the middle of a living theatre, where each member of the team is an actor or performer, ready to surprise you. A joyful and festive artistic experience. Because of its particular form, the place is a curiosity, a hybrid, and unclassifiable cultural and historical place. Its singular and slightly eccentric approach offers a unique cultural experience.

Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse
Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Door, Windows
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse
Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Image 42 of 46

All the scenography and furniture were tailor-made for the project. It is a singular design made from solid eucalyptus wood and some oak, sourced from Portugal. A design that plays on simple forms and contemporary fairytale that contributes to the atmosphere.

Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Image 44 of 46
Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Image 43 of 46

The place has been kept as it was, the patinas of time have been accentuated to reinforce their charm, and the abandoned stable has been reconnected to the Palace to make a room with another tone. Sculptures and large format sculptural paintings have been made to dress the walls. A sculptural bar, also made of solid eucalyptus wood, sits in the former stables. In other rooms, old furniture has been reinvested and displayed in a museum-like manner.

Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Table, Bench
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse

The architecture and design of furniture were done by the architect Julien Labrousse, and the art pieces and the performance work by the artist Olivier Urman. And the curating by Elsa Kikoine. The team is also Marta Moreira & Margarita Matos.

Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo - Interior Photography, Dining room
Courtesy of Julien Labrousse

Cite: "Palacio do Grilo Living Theatre Installation / Studio Combo" 17 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985176/palacio-do-grilo-living-theatre-installation-studio-combo> ISSN 0719-8884

