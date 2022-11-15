Banyan Tree AlUla Resort / AW2 architecture & interiors

Save this picture! Courtesy of AW2 REDA AMALOU & STÉPHANIE LEDOUX

Client : Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) in partnership with AFALULA, French Agency for AlUla Development

Operator : Banyan Tree - Accor

Tent Supplier : FIOBCO

Furniture Suppliers : Accor Procurement – AH2

Project Management : AECOM

Structural Engineering : Egis

Civil Engineering : Egis

MEP : Egis

Infrastructure : NESMA

City : AlUla

Country : Saudi Arabia

Text description provided by the architects. The resort is 15km from the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra. Guided by the Strategic Master planning Guidelines for Alula and the Saudi Vision 2030, AW²’s design integrates and responds to Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for the future and the resort’s unique desert setting amid rock formations and ancient heritage sites. The design prioritizes the preservation of natural beauty and the rich heritage of the site while supporting the nation’s long-term tourist, cultural, and economic goals for the region.

Light touch: Sustainable tent-like structures protect the AlUla desert. The resort features 47 new tented suites ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. The public areas include two gourmet restaurants, as well as a luxury spa. The signature swimming pool sits in a natural crevice in the rocks, reminiscent of the Wadis which appears at the foot of the cliffs during rain spells.

AW² took an environmentally friendly, light-touch approach to the design which aims to blend the resort seamlessly with the natural scenery of the Ashar valley. Each suite is composed of a simple platform and a solid structure evoking the neighboring rocks. Various sand-colored canvases were used to create natural ventilation between the roof and the tent, as well as to provide sun protection. This three-tiered design creates soft roof lines blending the architecture into the existing landscape.

Various sand-colored canvas and terracotta renders were carefully chosen to blend with its surrounding, the architecture is designed as a landscape. The spa façades were formed using compacted sand, the variation of horizontal colored sand lines matching with the rock formations in the background.

As with all AW² projects, the design team focused on the guest experience. A key factor that had to be addressed was the large scale of the site, and the design has been carefully considered to ensure guests do not feel overwhelmed, while still experiencing spectacular vistas. Privacy and shelter, therefore, go hand in hand at the resort, creating an intimate environment where the breathtaking views are individually framed.

Bespoke interiors: Nabatean nomadic themes combined with international luxury. The interior design is a modern interpretation of the Bedouin way of life. Throughout the resort, spaces are designed with patterns inspired by Nabataean nomadic Arab tribes and traditional motifs, evoking the rich cultural heritage of Ashar. The colors of the desert are reflected in the color palette used throughout the design.

AW² carried the approach taken to the architecture into the interior design. Spaces are designed to create an indoor-outdoor feel, to help guests feel connected to nature. Terraces extend from the interior spaces with the canvas tent covering above.

The bespoke furniture design expresses a sense of nomadic culture and patterns inspired by the Nabataean and traditional motifs are used throughout, evoking the rich cultural heritage of Ashar. The spaces reflect a modern and elegant style throughout the resort combing a rich local experience with the highest international luxury standards in hospitality design.

Supporting nature and minimizing the resort’s footprint. To emphasize the light touch approach in the development of the vast site, paths and walkways were designed as trails in the sand. Guests travel through a landscape of sand dunes allowing them to get closer to nature. In this way, the footprint of the resort is reduced to a minimum and the site’s natural habitat is preserved. The use of local resources, craftsmanship, and minerals further minimizes the project’s carbon footprint.

Local plants were implemented into the landscape of the resort, a sustainable design choice focusing on endemic species native to the desert climate. The architects used water harvesting techniques to guide the rainwater toward micro-catchment gardens to support plant life on the site. The gardens also provide flood protection during the months of high rainfall when flash floods can occur in the region.