“An Architect’s Traditional Lane is Pretty Limiting”: In Conversation with Johanna Hurme of 5468796 Architecture

Save this picture! Veil House / 5468796 Architecture. Image © James Brittain

What about architecture in North America – its history, policies, but also building codes – makes it particularly vulnerable to the global housing crisis? And how can those inherent flaws be counteracted with purposeful residential design and a more inclusive approach to the architecture discipline?

In a presentation at World Architecture Festival 2023 under the programme theme ‘Catalyst’, Johanna Hurme and Sasa Radulovic, Co-Founders of Winnipeg-based 5468796 Architecture, showcased how these and other questions are key to their building style and also addressed in their forthcoming book platform.MIDDLE: Architecture for Housing the 99%.

Residential retreat and comfort are central to the firm’s design ethos, as seen in their category-winning entry Veil House project, along with an effort to make architectural practice more holistic and collaborative across generations. The ArchDaily team had a chance to sit down with Hurme to speak about how she hopes to achieve this and why issues of rapid urbanization, profit-making, and our accelerating environmental emergency call for a type of city building that is more socially and economically sustainable.

What about North America makes it particularly vulnerable to the current housing crisis?

I think the main issue with North America is that we're positioned in a way that lets the private sector drive all things related to housing, even increasingly so. In Canada, for example, we had a situation where over 20% of the housing stock or production was public housing. And that was in the early '70s. And then data regulation and taxation changes increasingly discouraged or prevented large purpose-built public housing projects from being developed. So now we're in a position where we're trying to solve this problem backwards, and we keep doing the same thing where I just think it doesn't have any chance.

In Winnipeg, about a quarter of the people fall outside of affordability criteria that federal money is set up to solve. So developers who are in the private sector receive funds to build housing units, but they only have to provide the units at the rental rate, which does not help the bottom quarter of the population. There's something fundamentally and systemically wrong in that.

At the same time, the things that guide the architectural form making are also pretty limiting. The US has a dual exit requirement in its building codes, which sort of generally prevents airflow and dual aspect units from occurring in multifamily housing. We don't really have any policy that would require quality. I know in Sydney, they have a design code that requires a certain amount of sunlight to reach the back of the unit.

North America is mostly driven by a profit scenario. What that often results in is really fat floor plates that shorten the amount of corridor and cause unsellable, non-printable square footage in a building. So we're kind of stuck in these parameters trying to navigate how to create good architecture out of them.

It's no wonder that multi-family housing isn't the typology that anybody really wants to live in here. But there's reasons for that beyond the regulations – I think we just don't understand collective outdoor space in North America. We don't value that and what it gives to families. Having grown up in Europe, it is interesting how in my mind, collective space is what would enable value and better adoption. And when you think about the environment, when you think about embodied energy, when you think about all those things that are related factors, we'd be so much better off.

I also think that oftentimes architecture schools don't deal with that. Students aren't prepared when they come out in the real world to know that these are the factors they have to battle. And to know it's an 85% efficiency that they have to hit. I think it also falls on the design profession to provide something of different value that's not necessarily about square footage. And show other possibilities of doing it.

What are some of the measures that you have come up with to tackle these issues? Is there a particular toolkit that you'd recommend to architects and designers?

It’s not that we necessarily designed anything in particular, but we wanted to share lessons that we've gathered together from the projects that we've done in the past in the book. It’s all about just trying to carve a little bit more room to invest in projects. To try and answer the question of what can we do to improve the efficiency of a building plate so that we can invest that money elsewhere?

It's what we can do to try and improve the bad conditions that we have because that's, again, the formula that we talked about, the framework that it comes from. So what can we do to make that better? There are various categories within the book where we go through the different issues that we've seen and how we've responded to those that maybe are useful tools for a bigger portion of our profession or the younger generation coming out of the gates and wanting to do innovation. So that they don't have to try these things for 15 years, but can get a bit of a head start. That's what we're hoping to do with the book. Earnestly try to share knowledge so that others can use it in a positive way.

Can you identify some of these tactics in one of your built projects?

If we take a look at 62M Apartments, a project that's just gaining occupancy now in Winnipeg, it has things like exterior passageways, which in a cold climate is often frowned upon. But even with COVID, we realized that people are more comfortable being in an outdoor space when they're in public. It's a place where you can connect to the streets and still have a sort of communal scale and connection to the ground.

It also deploys skip-stop corridors, which allow us to improve the overall efficiency of the project. And the exterior passageway actually does the same. So we're not building indoor space that the owner cannot rent or sell. That affects the bottom line, and then we have more money within the budget as a result of that. Also, because of the exterior and passageways, we have several through-units, meaning that you have windows on both sides of the suite. Again, this is very atypical for the North American context, but it offers far superior ventilation and access to light. We think it sort of humanizes some of the interior as a result of that and makes better use of the structure. In addition, we're using laminated timber to span across, which is only a sort of a six to eight-inch depth, quite a bit less than a typical core assembly would be. There's all these layers of learning in there that make the project more feasible, but also then make it better for the residents.

Can you elaborate on the idea of an architectural practice ecosystem introduced in your book?

The practice ecosystem is an idea where we look at architecture practice holistically so that it isn't just about the commission work that we get and obviously is our bread and butter, but also about all of the things that we think are our responsibility to do for the community. It includes non-commissioned work that we just take on ourselves to try to improve architecture culture within our city and within our context and country. All of that has an impact on the kind of work and culture that we can create locally and the way that we can promote the value of architecture and design to others and reach out to communities that wouldn't otherwise get in touch with the discipline at all.

What also falls under our definition of practice ecosystem is things like running a smart business. That’s nothing to be ashamed of. We typically think that if you're business-minded, you somehow diminish the art of architecture. But actually, by doing that, we provide better opportunities for the people that work with us. We are able to expand their quality of life in a way. Things like getting involved in politics also count – I think that an architect’s traditional lane is pretty limiting and what we can do and what we can affect is hindered by us staying in that lane. So it's really important to get involved in politics and policy-making and affect the business community or just generally being involved at a higher level than architects typically are.

What are you hoping to achieve by putting these ideas out into the world?

We hope to continue learning and really just want to share that with the world. I want to share our findings with the student community out there and young practitioners or somebody first entering into housing and provide examples of carving more room for architecture in their own projects. But at the same time, it's sort of a call to action for all of us to try to affect the things that are not in that architectural micro-book, but in the macro-book.

Perhaps you've been getting involved in politics or in your local chamber of commerce or an architectural body of some sort that can lobby governments to do better. We believe that an architect's role is a strategist more than a designer. The act of practicing architecture is a strategic act. We think that the architectural profession has a lot to offer, and we can use that better than only for sketching design solutions the corner.