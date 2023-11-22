Construction Starts on La Serre, MVRDV's Urban Oasis Outside Paris

Construction on MVRDV’s La Serre started. Situated in the ZAC Léon Blum eco-district in Issy-les-Moulineaux, just outside of Paris, and designed by MVRDV, in collaboration with landscape architect Alice Tricon, and developer OGIC, the scheme aims to challenge conventional apartment living by integrating nature into the urban setting. The project features housing units, shops, and ample greenery, aiming to create a haven of biodiversity.

+ 2

Integrating greenery with the building architecture, the proposal highlights nature as a central feature. In fact, the project is treated to represent an actual village square, more than just a residential scheme. Situated within an original vertical village idea, the mixed-use complex has 190 units, of which 30% are designated for social housing. Every flat comes with a private balcony or patio and communal gardens that add up to around 3,000 square meters of outdoor area.

Landscape architect Alice Tricon's design features a vertical garden housing 150 plant species, 70 percent native, strategically chosen for their positioning on the building and their exposure to sunlight and wind. The project aims to use sustainable practices, such as linking to the city's heating network via recovered wastewater. Additionally, it prioritizes the protection of urban biodiversity, including nesting boxes for local bird and bat species.

Related Article MVRDV and Space Encounters Collaborate for a Model of Sustainability in Amsterdam's Sluisbuurt Neighborhood

With La Serre, we bring nature to the heart of the city. This green, vertical community is home to a veritable social and ecological ecosystem, thanks to its animated façade. La Serre demonstrates how the biological and the social can be fostered simultaneously in architecture, creating a real urban habitat in Issy-les-Moulineaux. -- MVRDV founding partner Winy Maas

In addition to improving Issy's biodiversity, La Serre's colorful open façade forges links between locals and the city, promoting social sustainability. With terraces and balconies taking up more than 25% of the building's livable space, each resident has an average of 15 square meters of outdoor space. Dedicated gardeners will take care of any greenery, whether it's in the common spaces or on individual balconies, to guarantee proper maintenance.

All common areas are connected by stairs and footbridges, starting from the ground floor's main hall and ending at the urban window at the center of the building, which provides tenants with panoramic city views. The scheme also includes a communal rooftop garden, providing a shared path that encourages people to use the green space actively, dynamically changing the verdant façade of La Serre.

MVRDV’s proposal for a 22-storey residential tower is set to be implemented in Amsterdam’s Sluisbuurt neighborhood. The project aims to enhance community strength, boasting a timber framework and an energy-generating façade. Last week, MVRDV and Diamond Schmitt unveiled the design for a new building for the Scarborough Academy of Medicine and Integrated Health (SAMIH) at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus. The recent expansion, equipped with laboratories, classrooms, and offices, is intended to serve as a communal hub, encouraging gatherings within the community. Finally, the studio has revealed the design of a new residential complex located in the Allston neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. The site is currently under construction, featuring 343 apartments, with a quarter dedicated to affordable units.