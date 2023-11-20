MVRDV and Space Encounters Collaborate for a Model of Sustainability in Amsterdam's Sluisbuurt Neighborhood

MVRDV and Space Encounters' proposal for a 22-storey residential tower is set to be implemented in Amsterdam’s Sluisbuurt neighborhood. Aiming to enhance community strength, the design boasts a timber framework, an energy-generating façade, and plenty of communal spaces. The project serves as a model for sustainability and environmental friendliness.

“Nachteiland” is nestled between a grassy area and Rudi van Dantzigstraat, incorporating various neighborhood elements. In fact, the building's lower levels are home to stores and cafes, replicating nearby structures, while the tower above compromises diverse apartments. Moreover, the tower aims to become a landmark within this new neighborhood, “showing different faces from different perspectives.”

The project is a demonstration that in addressing our housing crisis, sustainable design doesn’t need to be a 'nice-to-have' – it can be central to the design itself. As one of the most visible projects within this new neighborhood, we are excited to set the benchmark for what can be possible in a community where greenery and sustainability are the central principles. -- Jacob van Rijs, founding partner of MVRDV.

The tower's height steadily rises as blocks with varying outdoor areas showcasing different façades and a diversity of apartments available. The lower level serves rental homes in the mid-sector and provides access to shared rooftop spaces with pergola-integrated solar panels. The scheme also features building-integrated photovoltaics, which combines solar energy production with an environmentally friendly finishing material. One exciting feature is the design’s adjustment to varied viewpoints. Seen from one side, it gives off an urban feel; from another, it appears segmented and green.

The tower is made primarily of wood, with specific structural sections made of concrete. It has a large amount of recycled and biobased materials. Combining this with a demountability plan yields a remarkable 61 percent Building Circularity Index score. “Nachteiland” aims to become a prime example of sustainable architecture, showcasing how vital environmentally sensitive design can be in successfully meeting housing needs.

Last week, MVRDV and Diamond Schmitt unveiled the design for a new building for the Scarborough Academy of Medicine and Integrated Health (SAMIH) at the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus. The recent expansion, equipped with laboratories, classrooms, and offices, is intended to serve as a communal hub, encouraging gatherings within the community. Additionally, MVRDV has won the competition to design three new buildings at Václav Havel Airport Prague. The project compromises an expansion of Terminal 1, on track to become the largest airport in Prague and the Czech Republic. Finally, the studio has revealed the design of a new residential complex located in the Allston neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. The site is currently under construction, featuring 343 apartments, with a quarter dedicated to affordable units.