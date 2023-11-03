MVRDV Unveils Design for New Residential Complex in the Enterprise Research Campus in Boston

MVRDV has revealed the design of a new residential complex located in the Enterprise Research Campus in the Allston neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, a site adjacent to the Harvard Business School. The development, already under construction, features 343 apartments with a quarter of them dedicated to affordable units. It also includes amenities for the residents and retail spaces for small local businesses, aiming to create an inclusive and enjoyable space within the new urban district.

A former industrial site, the Enterprise Research Campus is transforming into a new neighborhood, developed by Tishman Speyer in partnership with Harvard. The master plan, designed by Studio Gang and Henning Larsen with landscape architects SCAPE and Boston-based design firm Utile, aims to transform the area into a center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Besides residential units, it also incorporates offices and laboratories, a hotel, and a conference center for Harvard University.

The MVRDV-design residential unit is located centrally within the master plan, adjacent to the Greenway, the green spine of the master plan. The project comprises two residential towers, 8 and 17 stories high respectively, with a maximum height of 58 meters. On the ground floor, the structures are connected by a one-story layer of amenities, incorporating spaces for co-working, a gym, a game room, and meeting spaces. Around the edges, retail spaces aim to activate the surrounding urban space. Green roof terraces multiply the spaces available for residents while opening a dialogue with the greenway below.

The development includes a variety of apartment sizes, from studios to two-bedroom units. Each type is expressed on the façade. Its design is defined by small indentations and protrusions, adding texture to the building’s image. The color palette is inspired by the city of Boston, with the bay windows of historical buildings often clad in green copper. The project also strives to promote the efficient use of resources, and consciously sourced and engineered materials.

Designing so close to a place like the Harvard Campus is an exciting challenge – there’s an unusual mix of tradition, quality, and future-focused thinking that takes place here. With these residences, we hope to fit in with that identity. Using fine materials and detailing, our design references the local architecture while also taking on its own sleek character – an ideal place for the students and young professionals who will play a role in shaping the future here. - MVRDV founding partner Nathalie de Vries

