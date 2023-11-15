Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature

Lithuania's architectural narrative is a mosaic of diverse influences and styles, representing its historical evolution, cultural heritage, and resilience through changing times. Despite a focus on traditional craftsmanship, functional minimalism, and sustainable materials, the country's design language has been profoundly influenced by its geopolitical position and historical events, resulting in a blend of styles from different periods. A key factor that cuts across all expressions, however, is Lithuanian architecture's seamless connection with its natural surroundings.

Historically, wood has been one of the primary materials used in Lithuanian architecture. The omnipresence of the material led to the construction of traditional wooden houses and churches during prehistoric and medieval periods, but the trend still holds significance; especially in rural areas, where traditional wooden structures with intricate carvings and details remain a symbol of cultural heritage. But the 20th century in particular brought notable changes to Lithuanian architecture: following Soviet occupation, the construction of utilitarian Soviet-style buildings in cities was paramount, coupled with attempts to preserve historical heritage and a gradual transition towards modern architectural trends following Lithuania's independence in the early 1990s.

Save this picture! Guest House / HEIMA architects. Image © Norbert Tukaj

Contemporary Lithuanian architecture thus reflects a blend of traditional, modernist, and minimalist designs, with sustainable and functional elements blending into a seamless mix of traditional materials with contemporary elements. Concrete, glass, steel, and innovative sustainable materials are increasingly integrated into new constructions by local architecture firms, reflecting emerging design trends and technological advancements while maintaining a connection to the country's architectural heritage.

The concept of indoor-outdoor living converges with this rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes, inviting a harmonious blend of the built environment with the outdoors. Despite diverse climatic seasons, Lithuanians have embraced a lifestyle that seamlessly integrates interior spaces with the surrounding natural beauty. From historic urban dwellings in Vilnius to modern countryside residences, the design ethos often incorporates spacious verandas and thoughtful architectural elements that facilitate a connection between indoor and outdoor realms.

Windows play an especially pivotal role in facilitating this indoor-outdoor living philosophy in Lithuania's interior design and serve as the visual and physical conduits that seamlessly merge interior spaces with their surrounding natural environment. Embracing varying weather conditions throughout the year, well-insulated window elements are strategically designed to maximize natural light intake and temperature optimization while still offering unobstructed views of the picturesque landscapes.

Large, expansive windows, skylights, or floor-to-ceiling glass panels are common features, inviting ample daylight and visually extending interior spaces to encompass the outdoor scenery. Moreover, these windows often come with functionalities that allow them to open wide, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor areas to foster an increased sense of continuity and allowing residents to effortlessly embrace the beauty of nature from within their homes.

We take a look at 20 residential projects from our ArchDaily database that exemplify the predominant indoor-outdoor aesthetic with oversized windows.

