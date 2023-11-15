Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature

Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature

Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature
Cedar House / arches. Image © Norbert Tukaj
Cedar House / arches. Image © Norbert Tukaj

Lithuania's architectural narrative is a mosaic of diverse influences and styles, representing its historical evolution, cultural heritage, and resilience through changing times. Despite a focus on traditional craftsmanship, functional minimalism, and sustainable materials, the country's design language has been profoundly influenced by its geopolitical position and historical events, resulting in a blend of styles from different periods. A key factor that cuts across all expressions, however, is Lithuanian architecture's seamless connection with its natural surroundings.

Historically, wood has been one of the primary materials used in Lithuanian architecture. The omnipresence of the material led to the construction of traditional wooden houses and churches during prehistoric and medieval periods, but the trend still holds significance; especially in rural areas, where traditional wooden structures with intricate carvings and details remain a symbol of cultural heritage. But the 20th century in particular brought notable changes to Lithuanian architecture: following Soviet occupation, the construction of utilitarian Soviet-style buildings in cities was paramount, coupled with attempts to preserve historical heritage and a gradual transition towards modern architectural trends following Lithuania's independence in the early 1990s.

Contemporary Lithuanian architecture thus reflects a blend of traditional, modernist, and minimalist designs, with sustainable and functional elements blending into a seamless mix of traditional materials with contemporary elements. Concrete, glass, steel, and innovative sustainable materials are increasingly integrated into new constructions by local architecture firms, reflecting emerging design trends and technological advancements while maintaining a connection to the country's architectural heritage.

Related Article

Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors

The concept of indoor-outdoor living converges with this rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes, inviting a harmonious blend of the built environment with the outdoors. Despite diverse climatic seasons, Lithuanians have embraced a lifestyle that seamlessly integrates interior spaces with the surrounding natural beauty. From historic urban dwellings in Vilnius to modern countryside residences, the design ethos often incorporates spacious verandas and thoughtful architectural elements that facilitate a connection between indoor and outdoor realms.

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 23 of 24
Avatar Home / Devyni Architektai. Image © Leonas Garbačauskas

Windows play an especially pivotal role in facilitating this indoor-outdoor living philosophy in Lithuania's interior design and serve as the visual and physical conduits that seamlessly merge interior spaces with their surrounding natural environment. Embracing varying weather conditions throughout the year, well-insulated window elements are strategically designed to maximize natural light intake and temperature optimization while still offering unobstructed views of the picturesque landscapes.

Large, expansive windows, skylights, or floor-to-ceiling glass panels are common features, inviting ample daylight and visually extending interior spaces to encompass the outdoor scenery. Moreover, these windows often come with functionalities that allow them to open wide, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor areas to foster an increased sense of continuity and allowing residents to effortlessly embrace the beauty of nature from within their homes.

We take a look at 20 residential projects from our ArchDaily database that exemplify the predominant indoor-outdoor aesthetic with oversized windows.

An Autograph Among The Pine Trees / ARCHISPEKTRAS

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 7 of 24
© Juozas Kamenskas

Guest House / HEIMA architects

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 2 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 9 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Forest House / Inblum Architects

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 5 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Cedar House / arches

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 20 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Meadow House / ArchLAB studio

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 19 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Etno Hut / Ema Butrimaviciute

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 18 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Smelynes House / Kubinis metras

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 17 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Family House in Pavilnys / DO ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 15 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

House In Trakai / AKETURI ARCHITEKTAI

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 16 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Family house in Vilnius / 4PLIUS Architects

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 11 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Villa G / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 22 of 24
© Courtesy of Audrius Ambrasas Architects

Family House In Pavilniai Regional Park / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 21 of 24
© R. Urbakavičius

Houses in the Forest / Architektūros linija

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 10 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Sun Path House / LUNAARCH

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 3 of 24
© Aistė Rakauskaitė

Smilgu House / Plazma Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 8 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

Black House on Nevezis River Slope / Nebrau

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 12 of 24
© Norbert Tukaj

House in Vilnius / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 13 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Black Box House / PAO Architects

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 14 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The Sounding Space / Prusta

Save this picture!
Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature - Image 4 of 24
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Find more interiors with neutral colors in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Cite: Claire Brodka. "Indoor-Outdoor Homes in Lithuania: 20 Projects with Oversized Windows that Invite Nature" 15 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009749/indoor-outdoor-homes-in-lithuania-20-projects-with-oversized-windows-that-invite-nature> ISSN 0719-8884

