Zaha Hadid's Science Center Breaks Ground in Singapore

Singapore’s Science Center recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building, designed to promote STEM education in all of Singapore. Situated adjacent to the Chinese Garden MRT station, this state-of-the-art facility designed by world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects aims to become a landmark attraction in the Jurong Lake District. The new 55,000 sqm center is expected to open around the end of 2027, coinciding with its 50th anniversary.

Designed through a collaboration between Zaha Hadid Architects and Architects 61 Pte Ltd, the new science center boasts cutting-edge technology, offering immersive learning experiences for visitors of all ages. In fact, the expansion will offer hands-on interactive exhibits designed to stimulate exploration and encourage children on a path of discovery. Additionally, the center will work with partners to develop programs and exhibitions that will allow parents to be more actively involved in supporting their children's educational experiences.

Through workshops, exhibitions, and lectures, the Science Center hopes to spark conversations on cutting-edge technology like generative Artificial Intelligence, as well as pressing issues like sustainability and climate change, to appeal to the interests of both adults and young adults. In addition, the institution will function as a test site for fresh notions and concepts to provide guests with an original and distinctive experience. In September 2023, it hosted the Comic Art and Sci-Fi Expo, which deviates from standard science.

The new Outdoor Amphitheater at the Science Center will soon be accessible to the public. In fact, visitors will be able to explore the new Science Center through an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience and see a tangible 3D model of the building housed inside the Science Center starting in 2024. Aiming to be a hub for the community, members of the public will have the opportunity to interact with each other through the exhibitions and along the curated nature trails.

The scheme is heavily integrated with the surrounding landscape, featuring various gardens and spaces for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, from a scientific perspective, these natural trails and the existing secondary forest will be open to exploration. Collaborations with the National Parks Board (NParks), the national water agency PUB, and nature groups will lead to even more learning trails and programs for the public.

Through expansive windows, rooftop gardens, and the 30-meter-wide outdoor activity plaza that connects the Chinese Garden MRT station to the Jurong Lake promenade, visitors may enjoy panoramic views of Jurong Lake and the surrounding gardens. The easternmost rooftop garden will be bookable by the public for events, and guests can spend the evening stargazing at the Observatory. The complete experience is a reintegration into nature through the marvels of scientific discovery, open to all ages.

