Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Design for New Science Centre in Singapore

Zaha Hadid Architects and Architects 61 unveiled the design for the new Science Center in the Jurong Lake District, Singapore. The 52,460 square meters complex aims to make science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) more accessible through specialized amenities, educational programs, and interactive experiences. The building is expected to open in 2027, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the Science Center and aligns with the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Appearing to float above the surrounding parkland, the architectural configuration comprises five interlocking rectangular volumes integrated with the natural landscape of Singapore’s Jurong Lake Gardens. The design defines a series of courtyards and gardens offering a strategic view of the lake and leading from the adjacent metro station toward the pagoda within the Chinese Garden. With diverse indoor, outdoor, and rooftop spaces for learning, the new Science Centre will be an exciting destination to encounter science and nature and offer many community events.

The new Science Centre will feature a new observatory for budding astronomers to learn about the universe, as well as a Digital Fabrication Lab with incubator programs to nurture entrepreneurial aspirations and a Makerspace for young inventors to explore and test. Moreover, the complex will house a variety of exhibition galleries, interactive labs, and event spaces in addition to facilities for visitors, administrative offices, archives, and service areas.

Continuing with the institution’s mission to spark curiosity in all generations, the Children’s Gallery will be doubled in area and include its own interactive outdoor waterplay area. Older students can look forward to attending dedicated labs and workshops encouraging hands-on learning of scientific concepts. The programs will be supported with the Internet of Things (IoT) equipment, allowing students to use their learning devices in school or at home, extending their learning experiences beyond their visit.

Working with Atelier Ten, ZHA, and Architects 61 target to achieve the BCA Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification by adding design principles and energy performance strategies. High-efficiency space conditioning with an intelligent building management system aims to reduce energy consumption by over 40%, also assisted by photovoltaics and insulating roof gardens. Outdoor zones will be shaded from the sun yet exposed to prevail natural ventilation and controlled daylight. Lastly, holistic water management and landscaping are planned to conserve and restore native plant communities.

