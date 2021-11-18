ZHA's Studio City Phase 2 in China Has Topped Out

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects / Minmud

Zaha Hadid Architects' Hollywood-inspired Studio City Phase 2 has reached its full height of construction. Located in the Cotai district of Macau, the resort expansion was assigned to Zaha Hadid Architects back in 2017, featuring new leisure, entertainment, and hospitality facilities, including one of Asia’s largest indoor & outdoor water parks. The project was named winner of the ‘Regional Award Asia’ at the BREEAM Awards 2021, and is set to be complete in December 2022.

+ 4

Created in collaboration with Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the project includes two hotel towers covering over 250,000 sqm, with 21,000 sqm of those dedicated to shopping and dining and 2,300 sqm of gaming space. The design compliments the existing resort’s cinematic references through a rich detailing, bold geometric forms, and intricate craftsmanship of the Art Deco period.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects / Minmud

The towers are composed of three different gradations of glass with external fins, which will reduce solar heat gain and glare while maintaining thermal comfort. All timber and timber-based products used in the architecture have been sourced in accordance with Forestry Stewardship Council certification.

Related Article Zaha Hadid Architects Completes Infinitus Plaza in China

Since opening in 2015, Studio City has become a destination landmark in Macau with its unique entertainment theme and experience. The extension project will complement our existing offering of ‘next-generation’ world-class entertainment and further enhance the distinctive Studio City experience. -- Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer of Macau Resorts, Melco

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects / Minmud

Environmental and geographical restriction were also key influencers of the composition of the project development, as it had to be away from the 15-hectare protected wetland of the adjacent Macau Cotai Ecological Zone. The orientation and configuration of the towers have been organized to facilitate natural ventilation throughout the resort.

The Infinuts Plaza headquarters designed by Zaha Hadid Architects was inaugurated last week, proposing a gateway for the new Baiyun Central Business District in Guangzhou, China. Bringing together offices, research facilities, labs and a learning centre, the design proposes a work environment centred around connectivity and adaptability.