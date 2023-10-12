Zaha Hadid Architects Shortlisted in Cultural Center Competition in Sejong, Seoul

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tegmark | Sejong Cultural Center / ZHA

Zaha Hadid Architects has been shortlisted for their proposal for the 2nd Sejong Cultural Center. The proposal draws inspiration from the surrounding city’s lengthy history as well as future vision. Connecting Yeouido Park to the Han River, the 2nd Sejong Cultural Center is embedded within the park's natural landscapes, aiming to become an integral part of the public function in the city within a natural setting, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces.

The other 5 shortlisted firms were MAA-Melike Altinisik Architects + BAUM Architects + Aliveus Landscape, Durig AG, DMP Architects + Viron, Heerim Architects. Overall, their respective visions respond to the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s brief. The aim of the competition is to transform Yeouido Park from a neighborhood into a cultural hub, with a leading project focusing on the river and increasing urban functions.

In order to provide the neighborhood with a variety of public places, the proposal includes plazas, gardens, wildflower meadows, and wooded areas. These components emphasize the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature and mirror traditional Korean garden design concepts. This coexistence is further accentuated through the center’s featured terraces and reflecting ponds.

Rising towards the horizon, the center’s roof garden offers panoramic views of Seoul and the historic river. It also creates a new and dynamic gathering, acting as a cultural hub for the city. Inside, rehearsal rooms are enclosed in glass, allowing the public to observe the artists practicing their craft. The center also houses two more performing art theaters designed to accommodate various displays.

On top of the cultural center sits a 150-meter indoor sky deck, offering views of the river and leading into the main community area, an educational center, a restaurant, and a lounge. On the ground level, the connection from Yeouido Park through the central exhibition gallery into a sculpture garden is designed seamlessly, emphasizing the new public space activation. Finally, a new riverside amphitheater sits on the waterfront, where outdoor performances and concerts will occur.

ZHA is a world-renowned architectural firm known for its public and commercial architecture. Most recently, the studio unveiled plans for a striking 330-meter-tall skyscraper within the Trojena ski resort in the Neom development in Saudi Arabia. Last month, Zaha Hadid Architects’ Studio City Resorts opened to the public. Located in the Cotati district of Macau, the resorts were inspired by Hollywood. In February, the City of Vilnius, Lithuania, approved the Zaha Hadid-designed Business Stadium Central. The project aims to become a new gathering space filled with public space, flexible workplaces, and health and wellness facilities for the entirety of the city.