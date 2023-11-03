Snøhetta's Airside Mixed-Use Project Opens in Hong Kong

Built on a former airport site in Hong Kong, Snøhetta Asia has unveiled its latest project in Hong Kong, Airside. This mixed-use landmark was actually Snøhetta’s first project in the country and serves as a central hub in a redeveloped business district. The project boasts ample public areas and gardens, including outdoor plazas and rooftop gardens that may be used for events, dining, urban farming, and leisure. As the first project in Hong Kong to obtain five of the highest green building certifications, this development integrates several sustainable practices.

+ 10

Overlooking Victoria Harbor and the Kai Tak River, this 177,670 sqm project combines a 213m tower with a second tower and base, forming a continuous and dynamic structure. Positioned atop the Kai Tak MTR station, the design seamlessly extends the urban landscape into the architecture, creating direct connections between pedestrian transit areas, retail spaces at the base of the tower, and elevated garden landscapes.

At the ground level, the scheme creates a friendly presence for the 213m tall tower, consisting of five interconnected sections that rise gradually from the Kai Tak River. The contours of the building result in human-scale urban areas on the ground floor. Surrounded by landscaped plazas, there is a sense of connection where the tower and the base gently slope towards the southernmost point, exposing the rooftops of the scheme.

At the heart of the building lies a generous elevated garden atop the podium, encompassing the central atrium. In fact, it functions as a prominent public area, complete with plenty of seats, water features, and planted sections. Beneath it is a multi-story retail atrium spanning 60,000 square meters, illuminated by natural light, offering a large area for socializing and community gatherings. Rising above the elevated garden is a tower housing 110,000 square meters of grade-A office space. This structure, along with the adjacent cultural and recreational facilities that are currently under development, is destined to become an essential public landmark and anchor that draws a wide variety of businesses and organizations.

Inspired heavily by the textile industry, the design elements draw inspiration from weaves, folds, tears, and cuts. The building's massing, characterized by chamfered slices, alludes to the tearing and cutting involved in textile manufacturing. The exterior features glass that flutters in a gentle curve, like fabric folds and drapes. Additionally, a specially created lighting artwork featuring a weave-like pattern spans the ceiling of the tower lobby. In keeping with sustainable production methods, the retail atrium boasts spandrels decorated with a specially created woven tapestry produced from recycled plastic, which pays homage to Nan Fung's and Hong Kong's industrial heritage.

Following the strictest sustainability guidelines, AIRSIDE is the first private property in Hong Kong to obtain five of the most prestigious green building certifications. It has the largest photovoltaic (PV) farm of any commercial building in Hong Kong, spanning over 1,350 sqm on the roof and podium levels. It is also the first commercial development to be connected to the chilled seawater climate control system, the Kai Tak District Cooling System. The site dedicates 30% of its area to soft landscaping, primarily with native plant species, and includes water features to counter the urban heat-island effect.

AIRSIDE has earned the LEED US Platinum Certification, BEAM Plus New Building Final Platinum Certificate, WELL Building Standard Platinum Certification, BEAM Plus Neighborhood Platinum Certification, and China Green Building Design Label 3-Star Certification. The building officially opened in September 2023 and has received recognition, including the Grand Award in the Hong Kong Green Building Award 2019 for commercial buildings under construction and the Gold Winner at the 2020 MIPIM Asia Awards for Best Futura Project.

This year, construction began on Snøhetta’s Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in North Carolina, USA. The project is designed to become a significant landmark destination in Uptown Charlotte. In collaboration with MQDC, the studio also released the design for a large-scale mixed-use complex in Bangkok, Thailand. “Cloud 11” will address the pressing issue of urban green spaces in the densely built neighborhood. Finally, Snøhetta Pairs has announced plans to re-imagine Montreuil's French Asylum and Administrative Courts. The project aims to become a place of safety and transparency to bring comfort to the people attending the two institutions.