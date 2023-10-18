Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
From October 21st, 2023, to March 3rd, 2024, the Vitra Design Museum is hosting a retrospective exhibition featuring the work of Iwan Baan. Known for his world-renowned architecture photography, “Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture” provides a comprehensive overview of Baan’s extensive portfolio. At its core, it showcases the artist’s ability to capture the essence of contemporary architecture, along with the urban and social contexts associated with it and the people who inhabit these various spaces.

Particularly in the digital age, Baan's photography has significantly contributed to the development of architectural documentation. His photographs provide a real-time look at architectural advances, influencing the idea of architecture as a “visual good.” In fact, Baan's distinctive design mixes precision and technique with a sensitive touch. He depicts the moments when architecture comes to life, from the design stages to the interactions of the occupants, in addition to highlighting the aesthetic appeal of buildings. His work includes honest images of daily life and iconic architectural icons, such as photos from Manhattan following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 4 of 24
National Taichung Theatre. Image © Iwan Baan
National Taichung Theatre. Image © Iwan Baan

The exhibition features Baan's work from the early 2000s, featuring rarely seen images of traditional and informal structures from throughout the world, such as the Torre David in Caracas, rock-hewn churches in Ethiopia, round Yaodong villages in China, and self-built homes in Cairo. After working with Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas in 2004, Baan's concentration on architecture became more intense. The first part of the show focuses on his documentation of OMA’s construction of the CCTV Headquarters in Beijing and the Olympic Stadium in Beijing. These photographs highlight the architectural and social aspects of China's rise to become a world superpower by showcasing the architectural aspect, the laborers, and the construction process.

The second section highlights Baan's vast network of partnerships with well-known architects, including Herzog & de Meuron, Zaha Hadid, Toyo Ito, and others. Aerial shots, panoramas, and close-ups serve as examples of his ability to capture the personality and context of a structure. Baan's method emphasizes the spontaneity of the situation, often relying on his personal intuition.

"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 11 of 24
Tiebele. Image © Iwan Baan
Tiebele. Image © Iwan Baan
"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 8 of 24
NY Hurricane Sandy. Image © Iwan Baan
NY Hurricane Sandy. Image © Iwan Baan

Traveling the world, the artist and photographer investigates megacities worldwide to capture their growth, urban evolution, and unique stories. In fact, he considers distinctive qualities and recurrent themes in several cities, including Tokyo, Lagos, Sao Paulo, and Hong Kong. The work of Baan includes conventional and informal architecture in numerous nations, demonstrating how regional conditions are adapted by local practices and vernaculars.

"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 3 of 24
Teshima Art Museum. Image © Iwan Baan
Teshima Art Museum. Image © Iwan Baan

The exhibition also features Baan's documentation of housing practices that have lived on for centuries, such as the temporary city at the Kumbh Mela event in India and the conversion of Torre David in Caracas into a neighborhood of informal housing. After its debut at the Vitra Design Museum, the show will visit more worldwide locations. The exhibition is accompanied by a sizable catalog containing over 600 images from Baan's work over two decades.

"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 20 of 24
Elbphilharmonie. Image © Iwan Baan
Elbphilharmonie. Image © Iwan Baan
"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 19 of 24
CCTV Headquarters. Image © Iwan Baan
CCTV Headquarters. Image © Iwan Baan

The Vitra Design Museum is an iconic structure designed by Frank Gehry with classic sculptural forms composed of interconnected curving volumes. Located in Weil am Rhein, in Germany, the institution is dedicated to showcasing architecture, interior design, and furniture design of the 20th and 21st centuries. Last year, the institution announced that one of Japanese architect Kazuo Shinohara’s iconic architectures, designed under the so-called "First Style" has now been reconstructed on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein. “The Umbrella House,” originally built in Tokyo in 1961, will serve as a venue for small gatherings on the campus, offering visitors insights into modern Japanese architecture. Finally, in their 2020 exhibition “Chair Times,” the Vitra Design Museum debuted a 90-minute film describing the history of seating furniture.

"Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture": The Vitra Design Museum Presents A Retrospective Exhibition in Germany - Image 23 of 24
Baku Azerbaijan. Image © Iwan Baan
Baku Azerbaijan. Image © Iwan Baan

