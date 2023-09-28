The Latin American Architecture Biennial 2023 Opens in Pamplona, Featuring Ecuador as the Guest Country

A new edition of the Latin American Architecture Biennial was inaugurated today, on September 26, in the city of Pamplona, Spain. The main program of the Biennial, featuring Ecuador as the guest country, will run until September 29 at The Condestable's House and the School of Architecture of the University of Navarra. Additionally, it will be complemented by extensions in Seville, Granada, Barcelona, and Madrid from October 2 to 5.

As a prelude to the inauguration, the Official College of Basque-Navarre Architects organized a meeting, both in-person and virtual, between Ecuadorian and Navarrese architects on September 25. The event featured brief presentations and discussions exploring the differences and potential collaborations between the two countries. At the same time, today, before the official opening at 6:00 PM Spanish time, the results of the 'mini-workshop on representation and graphic recreation of architecture' were presented, with drawings of works from Ecuador as the main focus, along with a conference by María Samaniego, who gave us a preview of the upcoming Pan-American Architecture Biennial of Quito 2024.

The Latin American Architecture Biennial is organized by the AREA association with the collaboration of the Pamplona City Council, the Basque-Navarre College of Architects, the Government of Navarra, the School of Architecture of the University of Navarra, and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda of Spain. This event aims to highlight the careers of young Latin American architects and, as in previous editions, seeks to showcase the work of emerging professionals in Spain, thereby assisting in their recognition both within the country and in their countries of origin. Since its inaugural edition in 2009, BAL has spotlighted emerging practices and professionals who have gone on to gain global recognition, such as Adamo Faiden, Carla Juçaba, Pezo von Ellrichshausen, Daniel Moreno, and Ambrosi Etchegaray. In this new edition, young architecture studios from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Uruguay are added to the list.

The 14 teams selected for the BAL 2023 are BHY, GSARQS+, Manuel González Veglia, GOAA, Tomás de Iruarrizaga, Lezaeta Lavanchy, Rama Estudio, Emilio López, Escobedo Soliz, 3ME arquitectura, TO, LANZA Atelier, Oficina X y MASA Arquitectos. Throughout the four days of the Biennial, these architects will present their work, along with other conferences and dialogues by notable figures in architecture, including Manuel Ramos, Espinoza Carvajal Arquitectos, Diez + Muller, Surreal estudio, MCM + A Taller de Arquitectura, and Durán & Hermida, among others. The closing presentation will be by Rafael Vélez Calisto, a prominent figure in Ecuadorian and Latin American architecture.

You can take part in the morning sessions, which include presentations from biennial participants representing all countries, as outlined in the schedule provided in the program available for viewing and download here. On September 27, 28, and 29, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM Madrid time (Spain), you can access the Zoom meeting using the following link.

In the meantime, an exhibition featuring the works of architects who have participated in previous editions of the Biennial will be available, showcasing the evolution and future of architecture in the presenting Latin American countries.