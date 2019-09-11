World
  The Condestable's House / Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos

The Condestable's House / Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos

  20:00 - 11 September, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
The Condestable's House / Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos
© Luis Prieto
  • Architect Office

    Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos

  • Location

    Pamplona, Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Authors

    Fernando Tabuenca González, Jesús Leache Resano

  • Collaborators

    Arturo Pérez Espinosa, José Luis Sola, Susana Iturralde, Raúl Escrivá, Mikel Landa, GE & Asociados, Gabinete Trama, Sagarte, S.L., Asunción Orbe

  • Construction

    UTE ACR - COMSA

  • Area

    6819.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Photography

    Luis Prieto
© Luis Prieto
Text description provided by the architects. This was a project to restore an old sixteenth-century palatial mansion, which was in ruins and had undergone major renovations and alterations over time, particularly during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

© Luis Prieto
Through an extensive cleaning and restoration process, the building´s original appearance and size resurfaced, exposing the old wood-paneled ceilings that were hidden behind false ones throughout all of the rooms.

© Luis Prieto
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Luis Prieto
This architectural intervention was mostly focused on the central core consisting of the main courtyard (whose original stone columns were conserved) and a small backyard.

© Luis Prieto
Without yielding to a contemporary aesthetic, the intervention sustains the natural continuity between the old and the new, which is established through the materials that have been used: wood, terracotta and lime mortars and plaster.

It currently houses a cultural centre in Pamplona´s old quarter, including exhibition halls for events, meetings, workshops or other activities, as well as a computer lab and library and administrative municipal offices.

Originally published on 9 August, 2013

© Luis Prieto
Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos
"The Condestable's House / Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos" [Casa del Condestable / Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos] 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

© Luis Prieto

西班牙旧建筑改造 Casa del Condestable / Tabuenca & Leache, Arquitectos

