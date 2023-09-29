How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes

Save this picture! Detail - Tea House Pavilion / Grau Architects

Drawing plays a pivotal role in architectural design as it is the primary means for transforming ideas into tangible spaces. Within wooden architecture, numerous techniques exist for creating joints, and connections, and seamlessly incorporating the material into other structural components. Beyond merely conveying precise details, drawing can also produce instructional guides for construction, simplifying comprehension for the workforce and facilitating project execution. This is why we've curated a collection of diverse projects that exemplify various approaches to depicting the use of wood and its myriad possibilities.

+ 41

Here, we focus on drawings that go beyond the details (you can check out several examples of how to detail with wood here) and bring different ways of representing the architectural complexity behind the constructive and structural aspects of the material. These schemes reflect methods of assembling pavilions, detailing roofs, and building with wood.

Explore a variety of projects in different scales that employ various types of wood, including bamboo, and demonstrate distinct methods of illustrating their use.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Future of Wood in Architecture presented by Tantimber ThermoWood.

Tantimber ThermoWood brings the timeless warmth of wood to modern design. Natural, renewable, and non-toxic, they transform sustainably sourced wood species into dimensionally stable and durable wood products for use in residential and commercial building and design projects. Find out more about how the enduring beauty of ThermoWood brings warmth to the built environment.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.