  How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Drawing plays a pivotal role in architectural design as it is the primary means for transforming ideas into tangible spaces. Within wooden architecture, numerous techniques exist for creating joints, and connections, and seamlessly incorporating the material into other structural components. Beyond merely conveying precise details, drawing can also produce instructional guides for construction, simplifying comprehension for the workforce and facilitating project execution. This is why we've curated a collection of diverse projects that exemplify various approaches to depicting the use of wood and its myriad possibilities.

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 2 of 46How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 3 of 46How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 4 of 46How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 5 of 46

Here, we focus on drawings that go beyond the details (you can check out several examples of how to detail with wood here) and bring different ways of representing the architectural complexity behind the constructive and structural aspects of the material. These schemes reflect methods of assembling pavilions, detailing roofs, and building with wood.

Explore a variety of projects in different scales that employ various types of wood, including bamboo, and demonstrate distinct methods of illustrating their use.

Ohori Terrace Teahouse and Garden / Rhythmdesign

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 6 of 46
Ohori Terrace Teahouse and Garden / Rhythmdesign. Image: © Koichi Torimura
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 22 of 46
Axonometric Diagram - Ohori Terrace Teahouse and Garden / Rhythmdesign
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 21 of 46
Joint Location - Ohori Terrace Teahouse and Garden / Rhythmdesign

Su-pider House / UID Architects

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 7 of 46
Su-pider House / UID Architects. Image: © Kazunori Fujimoto
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 23 of 46
Section - Su-pider House / UID Architects
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 2 of 46
Section Detail - Su-pider House / UID Architects

Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 8 of 46
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work. Image: © Vincent Tissot
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 24 of 46
Deployment - Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 3 of 46
Section - Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work

Digital House / Julian Krüger + Benjamin Kemper

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 9 of 46
Digital House / Julian Krüger + Benjamin Kemper. Image: Julian Krüger + Benjamin Kemper
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 4 of 46
Axonometric - Digital House / Julian Krüger + Benjamin Kemper
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 25 of 46
Detail - Digital House / Julian Krüger + Benjamin Kemper

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 11 of 46
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA. Image: © Felipe Camus
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 28 of 46
Roof Plan - Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 27 of 46
Section - Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Helvetia Refuge / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 10 of 46
Helvetia Refuge / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio. Image: © Esteban Arteaga
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 26 of 46
Detail - Helvetia Refuge / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 29 of 46
Detail - Helvetia Refuge / SAA Arquitectura + Territorio

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 12 of 46
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos. Image: © Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 30 of 46
Layered Axonometric - Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 32 of 46
Section - Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

Tea House Pavilion / Grau Architects

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 14 of 46
Tea House Pavilion / Grau Architects. Image: © Matej Hakár
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 31 of 46
Section - Tea House Pavilion / Grau Architects
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 34 of 46
Detail - Tea House Pavilion / Grau Architects

Machum House Pavilion / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 13 of 46
Machum House Pavilion / Yong Ju Lee Architecture. Image: Cortesia de Yong Ju Lee Architecture
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 35 of 46
Scheme - Machum House Pavilion / Yong Ju Lee Architecture
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 33 of 46
Scheme - Machum House Pavilion / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

TAKUAPÍ Covered School Patio / MASS Arquitectos - Pintaluba + Kuhn

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 15 of 46
TAKUAPÍ Covered School Patio / MASS Arquitectos - Pintaluba + Kuhn. Image: © Alejandro G. Anzoátegui (anztowa)
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 41 of 46
Section - TAKUAPÍ Covered School Patio / MASS Arquitectos - Pintaluba + Kuhn
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 40 of 46
Section - TAKUAPÍ Covered School Patio / MASS Arquitectos - Pintaluba + Kuhn

YAF_Constructo 2: El Pesar del Viento Pavilion / Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 16 of 46
YAF_Constructo 2: El Pesar del Viento Pavilion / Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet. Image: Cortesía de Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 38 of 46
Section - YAF_Constructo 2: El Pesar del Viento Pavilion / Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 39 of 46
Detail - YAF_Constructo 2: El Pesar del Viento Pavilion / Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet

La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 17 of 46
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem. Image: © Atelier poem
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 36 of 46
Scheme - La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 37 of 46
Scheme - La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem

Multifunctional Service Center of Liuba Mountain Scenic Area / Shulin Architectural Design

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 18 of 46
Multifunctional Service Center of Liuba Mountain Scenic Area / Shulin Architectural Design. Image: © Yilong Zhao
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 46 of 46
Section - Multifunctional Service Center of Liuba Mountain Scenic Area / Shulin Architectural Design
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 5 of 46
Section - Multifunctional Service Center of Liuba Mountain Scenic Area / Shulin Architectural Design

Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 19 of 46
Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP. Image: © Yann Barnet
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 45 of 46
Section - Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 44 of 46
Detail - Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP

ING-SUK House / Yangnar Studio

How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 20 of 46
ING-SUK House / Yangnar Studio. Image: © Rungkit Charoenwat
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 42 of 46
Scheme With Photos - ING-SUK House / Yangnar Studio
How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes - Image 43 of 46
Section - ING-SUK House / Yangnar Studio

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Future of Wood in Architecture presented by Tantimber ThermoWood.

Tantimber ThermoWood brings the timeless warmth of wood to modern design. Natural, renewable, and non-toxic, they transform sustainably sourced wood species into dimensionally stable and durable wood products for use in residential and commercial building and design projects. Find out more about how the enduring beauty of ThermoWood brings warmth to the built environment.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "How to Represent Wood in Projects: Fittings, Joints, Schemes" [Como representar a madeira no projeto: encaixes, junções, esquemas ] 29 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo)

Top #Tags