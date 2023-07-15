Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Italy
  5. La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem

La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem

Save
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem

La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography, GardenLa timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam, ArchLa timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior PhotographyLa timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Roma, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Atelier poem

Text description provided by the architects. A small wooden temple emerges from the gardens of the Villa Medici in Rome. Designed by Atelier Poem, the work reinvents the concept of the « cabane » through a symbolic experience, a space for imagining other ways of being together.

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Atelier poem
Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography
© Atelier poem

Named La timidité des cimes (crown shyness), the work formally and socially reinterprets the natural phenomenon whereby trees maintain a certain distance from one another. It represents a canopy housing a forest of columns around which visitors gather, meditate, and play to the rhythm of the gardens.

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Atelier poem

The work was born in line with the philosophy of the Festival, as a means of social connection and rediscovery of the historic gardens, whose project was developed by Ferdinando de Medici at the end of the 16th century.

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam, Arch
© Atelier poem
Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Atelier poem

The installation is identified as a place of transition and contamination between the surrounding environment (flora, fauna, and historical remains) and the housed life inside; a space that lends itself to hosting artistic and cultural events, suitable for rest, reading, and play.

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Image 23 of 23
Exploded axonometry
Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Image 20 of 23
Concept diagram 01

La timidité des cimes is, therefore, a small cultural center, which through the varied activities housed inside, animates the gardens spreading and preserving the historical and natural heritage.

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography
© Atelier poem

The project develops from a reflection on the relationship between architecture, man, and nature. By exploring the essence of architecture itself, it seeks to synthesize through the form those theoretical, aesthetic, and practical values valid in the past and nowadays. It is the result of a study that traces the origins of the anthropological relationship between architecture and the environment, condensed by Laugier in the concept of «cabane rustique». A compromise between the Vitruvian point of view of the «primitive hut» and what Le Corbusier called «temple primitif».

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Arch
© Atelier poem
Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography, Column, Facade, Beam, Arch, Arcade
© Atelier poem
Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Atelier poem

La timidité des cimes is inserted inside the Carré des vestiges, one of the sixteen gardens of Villa Medici; it is configured, by size and structure, as a basic element of fabric reading and a temporary extension of the Villa itself. The cabane, located at the entrance of the garden, takes its proportions through a simple and harmonious geometry based on the golden ratio and is proposed as a threshold. A changing place that can adapt to different uses, where you can experiment with new relational and spatial configurations.

The fifteen modules that compose it follow each other regularly without touching, composing what from above and below is described as a mosaic. The gaps between one module and another establish essential pauses to understanding the work (concept of Ma in Japanese culture).

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Exterior Photography
© Lorenza pensa

The key to the work is the wooded metaphor of the clearing used by Heidegger. The work and the garden are seen as a single space, alternating between concealment and unveiling: the clearing. A sensory journey that can be likened to a walk in the forest. The shyness of the treetops reveals itself to the visitor as a chiaroscuro born of the subtle interplay between light and darkness.

Save this picture!
La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem - Interior Photography, Column, Arch, Beam, Arcade
© Atelier poem

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Villa Medici, Roma RM, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Poem
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "La timidité des cimes Installation / Atelier Poem" 15 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003665/la-timidite-des-cimes-installation-atelier-poem> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags