Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Steel, Beam
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Windows
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam

Confluencia, Chile
  • Collaborators: Josefina Tardones, Daniela Cruces, Alberto Fuenzalida
  • Construction : Guillermo Medina, Matías Fica, Ivan Rifo
  • City Representatives: Unidad de Patrimonio Municipalidad de Chillán
  • City: Confluencia
  • Country: Chile
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 15 of 27
Site context axo

Text description provided by the architects. Mirador Confluencia is a facility that aims to enhance the historical monument Puente Confluencia, located in the Ñuble Region, southern Chile.

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast, Garden
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 16 of 27
Axo
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

Built in 1930, it is considered the longest wooden viaduct in Latin America, currently only for pedestrian use. 

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 17 of 27
Axo
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

The project arises after a temporary closure that affected the bridge in 2020, due to a fire and community concern for its conservation. 

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 18 of 27
Exploded axo
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

The proposal consists of a tower-mirador located beside the bridge and parallel to the Ñuble River. Its goal is to become the first stage in the consolidation of a simple Site Museum that accompanies the bridge. The tower elevates 4 meters above the ground, allowing the infrastructure to be seen as a gigantic open-air museum piece. 

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Steel, Beam
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 19 of 27
Ground floor plan
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

Formally, the Mirador is a wooden monolith with a square longitudinal section. Its sober and compact character contrasts with the rhythm and tension of the bridge's wooden structure. It becomes a slender wooden object along the road, similar to the productive infrastructure present in the Chilean countryside. 

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Windows
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 20 of 27
Plan
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

By using a woody structure that is robust and diffusely scaled, the object becomes a part of the place, valuing the compositional and material rigor of the accompanying construction without falling into obvious mimicry. 

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 21 of 27
Section
Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Image 26 of 27
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

The mirador consists of three elements: a staircase that allows for the observation of the bridge and the surrounding landscape as a prelude to the journey; a limited space at its bottom where the history and memory of the community with the monument are synthesized; and finally, a wooden lattice that covers the structure. From the front, it is a semi-transparent screen that fades into the landscape, while from an oblique view, it appears as an opaque wooden plane that seems to be dry-painted on a natural background of changing blue tones, just like the color of the Ñuble River or the distant Andes mountains.

Confluencia Viewpoint / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Pablo Puentes, Nicolás Becerra, Azócar Catrón

Project location

Address:Confluencia, Chillán, Ñuble, Chile

Top #Tags