Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. France
  5. Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work

Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work

Save
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work

Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, ForestBanquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, Stairs, ForestBanquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, ForestBanquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, ForestBanquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Detail
Faverges, France
  • Architects: Still at Work
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Vincent Tissot, David Foessel
  • Lead Architects : Austeja JUDZENTYTE & Takumi GOTO
  • City : Faverges
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Vincent Tissot

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of Festival des Cabanes 2021 in the area of Faverges-Seythenex, near Annecy lake. The site is located on a cliff overlooking the surrounding villages. Only accessible by foot, it was used as a gathering point by locals and hikers.

Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Vincent Tissot
Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Image 15 of 19
Site Plan

The hut integrates an existing table protected by two wooden roofs and two walls made of hay. The hay is also used as food that attracts wild animals, enhancing the probability of meetings between humans and wildlife.

Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Forest
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Image 18 of 19
Section

The access path to the site is extended by the accessible roof of the cabin which becomes the climax of the promenade. Visitors are invited to climb and admire the view before resting inside.

Save this picture!
Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work - Interior Photography, Stairs, Forest, Handrail
© David Foessel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seythenex, 74210 Faverges, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Still at Work
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesDetailFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesDetailFrance
Cite: "Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work" 17 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993766/banquet-du-belvedere-pavilion-still-at-work> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags