Banquet du belvédère Pavilion / Still at Work

Faverges

France

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of Festival des Cabanes 2021 in the area of Faverges-Seythenex, near Annecy lake. The site is located on a cliff overlooking the surrounding villages. Only accessible by foot, it was used as a gathering point by locals and hikers.

The hut integrates an existing table protected by two wooden roofs and two walls made of hay. The hay is also used as food that attracts wild animals, enhancing the probability of meetings between humans and wildlife.

The access path to the site is extended by the accessible roof of the cabin which becomes the climax of the promenade. Visitors are invited to climb and admire the view before resting inside.