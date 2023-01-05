Submit a Project Advertise
Su-pider House / UID Architects

Su-pider House / UID Architects

Su-pider House / UID Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fukuyama, Japan
  • Architects: UID Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kazunori Fujimoto
  • Lead Architect : Keisuke Maeda
Su-pider House / UID Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kazunori Fujimoto

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. Su-pider, is a striking and uniquely composed family residence in Fukuyama. It is mainly characterized by its covered spiderweb-shaped structure/roof that extends down from the top section of the supporting columns, creating a centripetal single-living space. This skeleton becomes the main layout, providing a large open plan for the residents.

Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography
© Kazunori Fujimoto
Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kazunori Fujimoto
Plan
Plan
Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kazunori Fujimoto

The interior functional spaces are furthermore separated into sleeping and work pods of a sort, additionally delineating functional spaces between them in the larger open living space. The whole becomes a flexible use space, where family members may freely engage in their favorite activities in an open space/hallways.

Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Kazunori Fujimoto
Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Kazunori Fujimoto
Section
Section
Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kazunori Fujimoto
Model
Model

Finally, the unified materiality with the predominant use of wood enhances the feel of a single cocooning space. It adds to the warmth and familiarity along with the soft natural light emanating from the steel cladded, roof skylight and open passages to the exterior. 

Su-pider House / UID Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kazunori Fujimoto

Project gallery

UID Architects
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
