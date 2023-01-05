Su-pider House / UID Architects

+ 20

Houses • Fukuyama, Japan Architects: UID Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Kazunori Fujimoto

Lead Architect : Keisuke Maeda

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. Su-pider, is a striking and uniquely composed family residence in Fukuyama. It is mainly characterized by its covered spiderweb-shaped structure/roof that extends down from the top section of the supporting columns, creating a centripetal single-living space. This skeleton becomes the main layout, providing a large open plan for the residents.

The interior functional spaces are furthermore separated into sleeping and work pods of a sort, additionally delineating functional spaces between them in the larger open living space. The whole becomes a flexible use space, where family members may freely engage in their favorite activities in an open space/hallways.

Finally, the unified materiality with the predominant use of wood enhances the feel of a single cocooning space. It adds to the warmth and familiarity along with the soft natural light emanating from the steel cladded, roof skylight and open passages to the exterior.