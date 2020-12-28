Bamboo Auditorium / Instituto de Vivienda, Urbanismo y Construcción de la USMP

+ 20

Lead Architects: Yann Barnet, Faouzi Jabrane

Design Team: Equipo del IVUC

Clients: Organización Internacional de Bambú y Ratán, Municipio de Santiago de Surco, Ministerio del Ambiente del Perú

Engineering: Gustavo Tello Fernandez

City: Santiago de Surco

Country: Peru

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the Ecological Park Voices for Climate, the first theme park on climate change in Latin America. In this public space, there are five pavilions that exhibit issues of importance in Peru: Forests, Mountains and Water, Oceans, Energy, and Sustainable Cities. This initiative dedicated to environmental education was promoted by the Ministry of Environment of Peru in collaboration with the Municipality of Santiago de Surco. Upon entering, visitors can observe the first public auditorium built with bamboo in Peru, which has a roofed area of more than 300 m2 with a capacity of 250 people. It is conceived as a free-access place for the organization of all kinds of events, talks, or exhibitions.

Its innovative design promotes an architecture with reduced environmental impact through the use of eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and wood. It should be noted that the bamboo used is the Guadua angustifolia species, coming from local producers, pointing out the importance of using renewable resources for a sustainable future. To highlight the structural versatility of bamboo and develop new construction techniques, an innovative curved roof was designed. At the top of it, the two roof sections are separated by a zenithal opening that lets a filtered light penetrate through opened bamboos. On both sides, openings allow the air to escape, providing effective natural ventilation of the space.

On the lateral parts of the auditorium, blinds made of the phyllostachys bamboo species were installed to provide sun protection and to form a skin that mimics the other pavilions in the park. The three-dimensional structure is composed of simple elements that were prefabricated on the floor and assembled thanks to spatially designed metal connectors, managing to finish the work in less than 3 months. The construction of this emblematic building in the city of Lima was made possible by the support of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization – INBAR.