OMA/Jason Long and Y.A. Studio's Affordable Housing Scheme Breaks Ground in San Francisco

Save this picture! Corner of Stanyan Street and Walker Street. Image © Y.A. Studio/OMA

The result of a collaboration between OMA / Jason Long and Y.A. studio, the joint development of 730 Stanyan in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco broke ground. Upon completion, the 8-story building will accommodate 160 units of deeply affordable homes and amenities for low-income people, including formerly unhoused families and homes and amenities for people with low incomes in San Francisco, including families, formerly unhoused families, and Transitional Age Youth (TAY). The project is scheduled to be completed in Fall of 2025.

+ 3

The design of the new building by OMA and San Francisco-based Y.A. studio aims to reflect the diverse communities of the city. The scale of the urban intervention is designed to maximize residential density without compromising the character of the existing neighborhood. Pockets of open spaces are cared out of the massing of the building to create various spaces for interaction, bring natural light into the residential units and open up views toward the Golden Gate Park from common areas.

Measuring approximately 194,000 square-feet, the development will also adapt to its surroundings by incorporating a new community hub at its ground floor. The area will also accommodate commercial areas to serve the residents of the building and the neighborhood at large. The terraces of the building will feature multiple gardens, an urban farm and green roofs, encouraging a sense of connection and community.

The project represent a joint venture between the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC), an organization advocating for affordable housing development and preservation on behalf of the low-income residents of Chinatown, and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC), created to serve the low-income community of the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco. The resulting project will being 160 permanently affordable houses for families and at-risk-youth to the dynamic and diverse neighborhood of Haight Ashbury, San Francisco.

The groundbreaking of our first 100% affordable housing project marks a significant first step toward providing new homes for families from the diverse communities that make up Haight Ashbury. We shaped the building to create multiple corner units and pockets of outdoor space while playfully integrating with the neighborhood. - Jason Long, Partner at OMA

While not the first residential building signed by OMA, the 730 Stanyan development represents OMA’s first-ever completely affordable housing project. In the city of San Francisco, the office has also designed the Avery Mixed Use Building comprised of a 576-foot tower and two podium buildings. The internationally recognized office has also recently won the competition to renovate the world’s oldest museum for Ancient Egyptian culture.