OMA / Jason Long and YA Studio To Design 100% Affordable Housing Project in San Francisco

OMA / Jason Long and Y.A. Studio have been selected to design an 150 unit affordable housing project in San Francisco's historic Haight Ashbury neighborhood. Dubbed 730 Stanyan, the project aims to provide a high-quality living environment for families and seniors. The housing will be situated at the entry to Golden Gate Park and aspires to address the city’s desperate need for permanent housing options.

OMA Partner Jason Long said, “San Francisco faces one of the worst housing crises in the country—an unsustainable situation that not only contributes to homelessness but also perpetuates and exacerbates economic and racial inequality. This project will create over 150 homes for families and seniors who might otherwise be pushed out of the city. Haight-Ashbury became famous as a place for the community to gather, convene and mobilize, and this project will honor that history.”

The building will provide a new community hub for the neighborhood at the ground floor in addition to the affordable housing units above. “It will be great for our studios to collaborate once again,” says Paul Wang, Associate at Y.A. studio. “Our firms complement each other well and working with both Chinatown CDC and TNDC on this unique site promises to yield results that will not only serve under-served members of the community but will also inspire diverse resident and business groups to come together to create a vibrant cultural and community hub.”

730 Stanyan is a joint development between the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC) and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC). OMA and YA Studio have previously collaborated with the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation on the firm’s first residential project in San Francisco, a mixed affordable, rental and condo building in Rincon Hill. 730 Stanyan will be OMA’s first 100% affordable housing residential building in California.

News via OMA and Y.A. Studio