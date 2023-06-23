"Building Simply" with Søren Pihlmann: Exploring the Values and Fascinations of Architecture

Pihlmann Architects is a young Copenhagen-based architectural run by Søren Pihlmann. In this interview with Louisiana Channel, the rising architect elaborates on his unique practice, the values he holds, and what he finds fascinating about architecture. Most notably, Pihlmann explains that his view on the practice has transformed from being an architect into becoming a type of curator, selecting very few things with great sensitivity.

Pihlmann grew up in Copenhagen and studied architecture at The Royal Danish Academy. He established Pihlmann Architects in 2021 and has worked on a wide range of products. In conversation with Louisiana Channel, the architect describes his initial catalyst, which he experienced on long bike rides throughout the city, wondering why all buildings “look the same.” He thought that the constructions looked more interesting before the final layer or façade was attached. Throughout the conversation, he describes that this was initially the driving force of his practice, attempting to expose the construction site and allowing it to become the narrative of the architecture.

In 2022, Søren Pihlmann was awarded The Henning Larsen Foundation Honorary Award. Moreover, throughout his career, he has already been recognized with varied awards and publications. The architect has also showcased his work in the “Craftmanship” Exhibition in Aalborg, the “Objets Trouvés” in Paris, and “So Danish” at the Danish Architecture Center. In all the above, his work constantly circles around honest construction and simple building techniques.

In the conversation with Marc-Cristoph Wagner, the architect describes his practice with the idea of absolute care. He describes the importance of looking at the contextual surrounding before beginning to work. Moreover, he explains that his practice is shifting into spending a lot more time in this initial phase of studying, absorbing data, and understanding what is already there. Pihlmann believes that by doing that, the architectural narrative is born seamlessly.

I think the architect should be more like a curator. Picking things out, analyzing things, bringing things together. This doesn’t mean it has to be within the scope of architecture because it can be so many things. You can work on a huge scale with social interactions and how to develop a city, and you could go down to the very material and how you cultivate it. If you combine that span successfully, it then starts to become interesting.

--Søren Pihlmann, Direcor and Creative Lead of Pihlmann Architects.

Regarding sustainability, the architect expresses his concern with the new uses of the words. Instead, his practice is revolved around “recycling, reworking, and reusing” what is already there. Pihlmann believes that by committing to these existing elements, the designer is faced with qualities of form, shape, and history that he/she must interact with. Moreover, working with these different materials and elements to create a new whole is where Pihlmann spends most of his work.

There is an honesty to raw materials. Building simply, using as few resources as possible, but doing it precisely and with absolute care is the inspiring source of our practice.

--Søren Pihlmann, Direcor and Creative Lead of Pihlmann Architects.

UNESCO has officially recognized the city of Copenhagen as the World Capital of Architecture, celebrating the city's embodiment of how its architecture contributes to promoting sustainable urban development. The World Congress of Architecture will be held there from July 2nd to July 7th, 2023. Several other events will be hosted in the capital city, such as the Copenhagen Architecture Festival, the Film Mosaic, and the DAC Architecture Run. Last March, Open House Copenhagen revealed more than 50 sites included in its program, as part of the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture in 2023 initiative.

