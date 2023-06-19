Giving the Harbor Back to the People: Faroese Traditions Inspire Henning Larsen's New Ferry Terminal and HQ in Torshavn

Henning Larsen has just revealed the design for Smyril Line's new headquarters and ferry terminal in Torshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands. The building pays homage to traditional Faroese fishing boats and the historic Eastern harbor while embracing the picturesque backdrop of abundant landscapes and open seas. The new headquarters serves three functions: a ferry terminal, an office building, and a logistics center.

The terminal, set to become a sought-after tourist destination, features a publicly accessible outdoor ramp area that reconnects Torshavn's residents with the Eastern harbor. Many Faroese people have nostalgic attachments to Torshovan's Eastern Harbor because it was the main entryway connecting the Faroe Islands with the rest of the globe. Torshavn remains a starting point for locals traveling and a picturesque location for strolls along the river. Due to Schengen port security procedures, the harbor has recently been off-limits to the public. Henning Larsen's design aims to encapsulate the nostalgic feeling evoked by black-and-white photos from the 1950s that show people assembling to say goodbye to departing travelers. Through the design, the ancient promenade will be connected to the capital by separating passengers from goods.

We are honored to unveil the design for Smyril Line's new headquarters and ferry terminal in Torshavn, a project that truly embraces the essence of the Faroe Islands. Through the expert use of materials and careful consideration of the surrounding landscape, our vision captures the essence of the islands, evoking a sense of wonder and connection.

--Louis Becker, Global Design Principal, Henning Larsen

The structure perfectly integrates wood and concrete components with the surrounding environment. It is tucked away in a prominent site in the heart of Torshavn, just around the corner from the Faroese parliament building. This design features honor Faroese tradition and culture. The curves of the traditional Faroese fishing boats are mirrored in the wooden framework. These boats, which date to the Viking era and were made with a single axe, are listed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Small wooden buildings are accessible by boat from the water over sheer cliff faces due to the building's base structure, modeled after the hand-built coastal trails familiar on smaller Faroese islands.

Our design is a testament to the captivating beauty and maritime legacy of the Faroe Islands. The integration of wood, with its elegant lines, draws inspiration from the distinct charm of traditional Faroese boats and the historic Eastern harbor. We are proud to embark on the journey to creating this transformative space that celebrates and reconnects the community with their cherished heritage. --Ósbjørn Jacobsen, Design Director Faroe Islands, Partner, Henning Larsen

The terminal will accommodate passengers as they arrive and depart from Smyril Line's passenger boats that travel throughout Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and Denmark. In order to provide arriving and leaving passengers with a seamless experience, the design prioritizes adaptation to the changing seasons and the Nordic environment. The main entrance can be reached directly from a designated car drop-off. A public waiting space, café, registration desk, and a place for international ship and port facility security are all located on its two levels. The top waiting area provides access to a terrace ramp where guests can unwind amidst lush vegetation and panoramic views. This location symbolizes the relationship between the locals and outsiders, restoring accessibility for everyone that uses it.

The Smyril Line headquarters, located at the center of the structure and elevated above ground level, provides a warm working atmosphere for more than 100 staff members. The office space design seeks to create a strong culture of community among staff members from all backgrounds while putting their well-being first. The center common area has been meticulously created as a social hub within the headquarters, placing emphasis on cooperation and interaction.

The office's distinctive feature is an expansive private internal garden, which blends with the surrounding scenery. In addition to the open-concept cafeteria, the multi-level outdoor garden serves as a refuge where workers can re-energize alongside nature. Its landscape architecture creates a tranquil and refreshing ambiance for them to enjoy.

Founded in Copenhagen, Henning Larsen Architects has designed many cultural and public buildings throughout the world. Last month, the studio, alongside Australian office Architectus and global consultants Arup, were selected to transform the Canberra Theater in Australia. Moreover, Henning Larsen has just been announced amongst the shortlisted finalists for the Opera of the Future competition in Düseldorf. Finally, the studio presented its exhibition “Changing Our Footprint” at Aedes Architecture Forum in Berlin, encouraging visitors to think critically about the architecture industry’s environmental impact.