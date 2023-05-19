Graham Foundation Awards 64 Grants for Architecture and Design Projects with Critical Perspectives in 2023

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 64 new grants to individuals exploring innovative and interdisciplinary ideas that contribute critical perspectives on architecture and design in 2023.
The recipients have been selected from an open call that resulted in nearly 500 submissions. The selected projects are led by 92 individuals with diverse backgrounds, from established and emerging architects to artists to filmmakers. The funded projects include publications, research, exhibitions, films, podcasts, digital initiatives, public programs, and other formats that further ideas, discussions, and new understandings of architecture.
As explained by the organization, several installations are presented at the 2023 Venice Biennale among the funded projects, including "Dreadlock" by Felecia Davis, "The Uhuru Catalogues" by Thandi Loewenson, "TEXTURAL THRESHOLD HAIR SALON: Black City Astrolabe" by Yolande Daniels, and "Index of Edges" by Huda Tayob. In national pavilions, individual grantee projects for 2023 include presentations in the Italian, Korean, and United States pavilions.
Since its inception in 1956, the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has awarded more than $43 million dollars in direct support to over 5,000 projects by individuals and organizations around the world.
This is the list of Graham Foundation's 2023 individual grantees:
Exhibitions
KJ Abudu (Nigeria + United Kingdom + United States)
Traces of Ecstasy
Giovanni Bellotti + Alessandra Covini +Adelita Husni-Bey (United States + the Netherlands)
La Casa Tappeto
Radhi Ben Hadid + Meriem Chabani + John Edom (France)
Muqarnas—Sacred Grounds
Gabriel Cira + James Heard + Julian Phillips (United States)
Stull & Lee: Black Architecture Vision for an Infrastructural City
J. Yolande Daniels (United States)
Black City Astrolabe
Felecia Davis (United States)
TEXTURAL THRESHOLD HAIR SALON: Dreadlock
Megan Echols + Dana McKinney (United States)
Black—Still
N H D M: Nahyun Hwang + David Eugin Moon (United States)
Migrating Futures
Chandra M. Laborde (United States)
Transecological (Re)Imaginations in the Tenderloin
Thandi Loewenson (United Kingdom)
The Uhuru Catalogues
Andrea Molina Cuadro (United States)
Geo-Fantasies: A Space Race on Planet Earth
Marco Piscitelli (United States)
Rust on a Razor Blade: Mickey Muennig in Big Sur, 1970–2000
Tivon Rice (United States)
A Pattern Language for Spatial Adjacencies
Huda Tayob (United Kingdom)
Index of Edges
Film, Video, and New Media Projects
Paola Antonelli + Alice Rawsthorn (United Kingdom + United States)
Design Emergency
Becky Beamer + Jori Erdman (United States + Norway)
Witness: Design of the Tougaloo Center for Racial Justice and Equity
Joseph Bedford (United States)
Attention Audio Journal, Issues 8, 9, and 10
Kenny Cupers + Makau Kitata + Chao Tayiana Maina (Switzerland + Kenya)
Kamirithu Theatre: An Architecture for Decolonization
Maria Gaspar (United States)
I Believe in the Things You Cannot See
Ana Miljački (United States)
I Would Prefer Not To
Vaissnavi Shukl (India)
Architecture Off-Centre
Public Programs
Isabel Duarte + Maya Ober + Nina Paim (Switzerland + Portugal)
Etceteras: feminist festival of design and publishing
Liz Gálvez + José Ibarra (United States)
Latinx Coalition Chats
Publications
Carla Aramouny + Sandra Frem (Lebanon)
Shifting Grounds [the ground between form and practice in Beirut]
Anna Bokov (United States)
From Method to Style: “Elements of Spatial Composition” and Architectural Pedagogy after Vkhutemas
Kofi Boone + M. Elen Deming (United States)
Empty Pedestals: Narratives on History, Race and Public Design
Craig Buckley (United States)
The Street and the Screen: Architectures of Spectatorship in the Age of Cinema
Íñigo Cornago Bonal + Vishwanath Kashikar + Christoph Lueder (India + United Kingdom)
How to Build with Time? Learning from Bimanagar, Ahmedabad, India
Alexander Eisenschmidt (United States)
Félix Candela from Mexico City to Chicago: Rise and Fall of Experimentation in Concrete
Makram el Kadi + Ziad Jamaleddine (Lebanon + United States)
From the Mountain to the Sea: Architectural Excursions in the Lebanese Landscape and Beyond
Yun Fu (United States)
Thinking and Building on Shaky Ground
Arnika Fuhrmann (United States)
In the Mood for Texture: The Revival of Bangkok as a Chinese City
Anna Goodman (United States)
Citizen Architects: How Hands-on Building in Architectural Education Shaped a Nation
Elisavet Hasa (United Kingdom)
Building Solidarity Architectures: Social Movements, Welfare Crisis and State Abandonment
Lydia Kallipoliti + Areti Markopoulou (Spain + United States)
EDIBLE; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism
John Keenen (United States)
Tony Smith Architecture Catalogue Raisonné
Gili Merin (Austria)
Analogous Jerusalem
Faiza Moatasim (United States)
Master Plans and Encroachments: The Architecture of Informality in Islamabad
Léa Namer (France)
Chacarita Moderna: The Brutalist Necropolis of Buenos Aires by the Architect Itala Fulvia Villa
Anjulie Rao (United States)
Weathered, Season 2
Judith Raum (Germany)
Otti Berger. Weaving for Modernist Architecture
Manuel Shvartzberg Carrió (United States)
Inland Empire: Settler Colonialism, Modern Architecture, and the Rise of American Hegemony
Davide Spina (Switzerland)
Roman Leviathan: Architecture and Capitalism in Postwar Italy
Oscar Tuazon (United States)
Los Angeles Water School
Stathis G. Yeros (United States)
Queering Urbanism: Architecture, Embodiment, and Queer Citizenship
Claire Zimmerman (United States)
Albert Kahn, Inc. and the Architecture of Capitalism, 1905–1961
Research Projects
Gouled Ahmed + Asmaa Jama (United Kingdom + Ethiopia)
Together we fled a realm
Toby Altman (United States)
Prairie School
Carmen Amengual (United States)
A Non-Coincidental Mirror
Tutin Aryanti (Indonesia)
Women’s Prayer Space: The Politics of Sex Segregation
Minne Atairu (United States)
The Menstrual Isolation Room is a Spa!
Bruno Borgna + Mauricio Corbalán + Pío Torroja (Argentina)
Giving Voice to the Río de La Plata Basin
Stephanie Choi (United States)
Twilight Requiem
Yasmina El Chami (United Kingdom)
Building “International Goodwill”: American Campuses in the “Near East,” 1919–1964
Design Earth: Rania Ghosn + El Hadi Jazairy (United States)
Elephant in the Room, and Other Fables
Curry J. Hackett (United States)
Drylongso: Imaging the Black Landscape
Suzy Halajian + Noah Simblist (United States)
Cracks in the Edifice: Niemeyer’s Futuristic Fairground in Tripoli
Nusaibah Khan (United States)
Productive Landscapes in Srinagar—A Case of Floating Gardens and Hanji Settlements of Dal Lake
Sharon Leung (United States)
An Ode to Basement Workshop 1971–86
Paula Koeler Lira + Tatiana Pinto (Brazil + Sweden)
Entangled Ecologies
Camila Palomino + Sean Vegezzi (United States)
Civic Gaze
Deepa Ramaswamy (United States)
Reclaimed Lands: The Ecological Legacies of Colonial Bombay’s Coasts
Alex Strada (United States)
House of D
Feifei Zhou (United States)
Between Land and Water—Architecture of Porosity
Via Graham Foundation.