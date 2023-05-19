Graham Foundation Awards 64 Grants for Architecture and Design Projects with Critical Perspectives in 2023

Save this picture! Weathered, Season 2 / Anjulie Rao. Image © Anjulie Rao

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 64 new grants to individuals exploring innovative and interdisciplinary ideas that contribute critical perspectives on architecture and design in 2023.

The recipients have been selected from an open call that resulted in nearly 500 submissions. The selected projects are led by 92 individuals with diverse backgrounds, from established and emerging architects to artists to filmmakers. The funded projects include publications, research, exhibitions, films, podcasts, digital initiatives, public programs, and other formats that further ideas, discussions, and new understandings of architecture.

As explained by the organization, several installations are presented at the 2023 Venice Biennale among the funded projects, including "Dreadlock" by Felecia Davis, "The Uhuru Catalogues" by Thandi Loewenson, "TEXTURAL THRESHOLD HAIR SALON: Black City Astrolabe" by Yolande Daniels, and "Index of Edges" by Huda Tayob. In national pavilions, individual grantee projects for 2023 include presentations in the Italian, Korean, and United States pavilions.

Since its inception in 1956, the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has awarded more than $43 million dollars in direct support to over 5,000 projects by individuals and organizations around the world.

This is the list of Graham Foundation's 2023 individual grantees:

Exhibitions

KJ Abudu (Nigeria + United Kingdom + United States)

Traces of Ecstasy

Giovanni Bellotti + Alessandra Covini +Adelita Husni-Bey (United States + the Netherlands)

La Casa Tappeto

Radhi Ben Hadid + Meriem Chabani + John Edom (France)

Muqarnas—Sacred Grounds

Gabriel Cira + James Heard + Julian Phillips (United States)

Stull & Lee: Black Architecture Vision for an Infrastructural City

J. Yolande Daniels (United States)

Black City Astrolabe

Felecia Davis (United States)

TEXTURAL THRESHOLD HAIR SALON: Dreadlock

Megan Echols + Dana McKinney (United States)

Black—Still

N H D M: Nahyun Hwang + David Eugin Moon (United States)

Migrating Futures

Chandra M. Laborde (United States)

Transecological (Re)Imaginations in the Tenderloin

Thandi Loewenson (United Kingdom)

The Uhuru Catalogues

Andrea Molina Cuadro (United States)

Geo-Fantasies: A Space Race on Planet Earth

Marco Piscitelli (United States)

Rust on a Razor Blade: Mickey Muennig in Big Sur, 1970–2000

Tivon Rice (United States)

A Pattern Language for Spatial Adjacencies

Huda Tayob (United Kingdom)

Index of Edges

Film, Video, and New Media Projects

Paola Antonelli + Alice Rawsthorn (United Kingdom + United States)

Design Emergency

Becky Beamer + Jori Erdman (United States + Norway)

Witness: Design of the Tougaloo Center for Racial Justice and Equity

Joseph Bedford (United States)

Attention Audio Journal, Issues 8, 9, and 10

Kenny Cupers + Makau Kitata + Chao Tayiana Maina (Switzerland + Kenya)

Kamirithu Theatre: An Architecture for Decolonization

Maria Gaspar (United States)

I Believe in the Things You Cannot See

Ana Miljački (United States)

I Would Prefer Not To

Vaissnavi Shukl (India)

Architecture Off-Centre

Public Programs

Isabel Duarte + Maya Ober + Nina Paim (Switzerland + Portugal)

Etceteras: feminist festival of design and publishing

Liz Gálvez + José Ibarra (United States)

Latinx Coalition Chats

Publications

Carla Aramouny + Sandra Frem (Lebanon)

Shifting Grounds [the ground between form and practice in Beirut]

Anna Bokov (United States)

From Method to Style: “Elements of Spatial Composition” and Architectural Pedagogy after Vkhutemas

Kofi Boone + M. Elen Deming (United States)

Empty Pedestals: Narratives on History, Race and Public Design

Craig Buckley (United States)

The Street and the Screen: Architectures of Spectatorship in the Age of Cinema

Íñigo Cornago Bonal + Vishwanath Kashikar + Christoph Lueder (India + United Kingdom)

How to Build with Time? Learning from Bimanagar, Ahmedabad, India

Alexander Eisenschmidt (United States)

Félix Candela from Mexico City to Chicago: Rise and Fall of Experimentation in Concrete

Makram el Kadi + Ziad Jamaleddine (Lebanon + United States)

From the Mountain to the Sea: Architectural Excursions in the Lebanese Landscape and Beyond

Yun Fu (United States)

Thinking and Building on Shaky Ground

Arnika Fuhrmann (United States)

In the Mood for Texture: The Revival of Bangkok as a Chinese City

Anna Goodman (United States)

Citizen Architects: How Hands-on Building in Architectural Education Shaped a Nation

Elisavet Hasa (United Kingdom)

Building Solidarity Architectures: Social Movements, Welfare Crisis and State Abandonment

Lydia Kallipoliti + Areti Markopoulou (Spain + United States)

EDIBLE; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism

John Keenen (United States)

Tony Smith Architecture Catalogue Raisonné

Gili Merin (Austria)

Analogous Jerusalem

Faiza Moatasim (United States)

Master Plans and Encroachments: The Architecture of Informality in Islamabad

Léa Namer (France)

Chacarita Moderna: The Brutalist Necropolis of Buenos Aires by the Architect Itala Fulvia Villa

Anjulie Rao (United States)

Weathered, Season 2

Judith Raum (Germany)

Otti Berger. Weaving for Modernist Architecture

Manuel Shvartzberg Carrió (United States)

Inland Empire: Settler Colonialism, Modern Architecture, and the Rise of American Hegemony

Davide Spina (Switzerland)

Roman Leviathan: Architecture and Capitalism in Postwar Italy

Oscar Tuazon (United States)

Los Angeles Water School

Stathis G. Yeros (United States)

Queering Urbanism: Architecture, Embodiment, and Queer Citizenship

Claire Zimmerman (United States)

Albert Kahn, Inc. and the Architecture of Capitalism, 1905–1961

Research Projects

Gouled Ahmed + Asmaa Jama (United Kingdom + Ethiopia)

Together we fled a realm

Toby Altman (United States)

Prairie School

Carmen Amengual (United States)

A Non-Coincidental Mirror

Tutin Aryanti (Indonesia)

Women’s Prayer Space: The Politics of Sex Segregation

Minne Atairu (United States)

The Menstrual Isolation Room is a Spa!

Bruno Borgna + Mauricio Corbalán + Pío Torroja (Argentina)

Giving Voice to the Río de La Plata Basin

Stephanie Choi (United States)

Twilight Requiem

Yasmina El Chami (United Kingdom)

Building “International Goodwill”: American Campuses in the “Near East,” 1919–1964

Design Earth: Rania Ghosn + El Hadi Jazairy (United States)

Elephant in the Room, and Other Fables

Curry J. Hackett (United States)

Drylongso: Imaging the Black Landscape

Suzy Halajian + Noah Simblist (United States)

Cracks in the Edifice: Niemeyer’s Futuristic Fairground in Tripoli

Nusaibah Khan (United States)

Productive Landscapes in Srinagar—A Case of Floating Gardens and Hanji Settlements of Dal Lake

Sharon Leung (United States)

An Ode to Basement Workshop 1971–86

Paula Koeler Lira + Tatiana Pinto (Brazil + Sweden)

Entangled Ecologies

Camila Palomino + Sean Vegezzi (United States)

Civic Gaze

Deepa Ramaswamy (United States)

Reclaimed Lands: The Ecological Legacies of Colonial Bombay’s Coasts

Alex Strada (United States)

House of D

Feifei Zhou (United States)

Between Land and Water—Architecture of Porosity

