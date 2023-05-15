RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners

Every year since 1996, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has hosted the RIBA London Awards to celebrate outstanding works of architecture from across the United Kingdom. This year, the list of winners includes 52 buildings ranging from a senior day-care center in Blackheath to a cultural hub in Greenwich and a subtle intervention in Hackney’s de Beauvoir conservation area. All RIBA London Awards winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award, scheduled to be announced on June 22nd.
Regardless of their form, scale, or budget, the projects were selected for demonstrating good quality design across a range of building typologies and site conditions. “Winning a RIBA Regional Award is a fantastic achievement. These projects, selected by a rigorous peer review process, represent the very best of the region’s new architecture. Inspiring buildings and spaces bring joy to all our lives, and this year’s award winners certainly fit that bill.” Explains Simon Alfred, RIBA President.
The winning projects are the following:
100 Bayswater Road / Giles Quarme Architects Ltd
16 Broadway Market / Delvendahl Martin Architects
6 Orsman Road / Waugh Thistleton Architects
A House for Artists / Apparata Architects
A House within a House / David Leech Architects
Agar Grove Phase 1b / Mæ
Blockmakers Arms / Erbar Mattes
Bloqs / 5th Studio
Borough Yards / SPPARC
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects
Brixton House / Foster Wilson Size
Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing / Adam Khan Architects
Charge Cars, Stockley / MOST Architecture
Chart Street Studios / Ian Chalk Architects
Chobham Manor / PRP
City of London Academy Shoreditch Park / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art / Witherford Watson Mann Architects
Curzon Camden / Takero Shimazaki Architects
Edith Neville Primary School / Hayhurst & Co Architects
Forest Houses / Dallas-Pierce-Quintero
Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House / 6a architects
Green House / Hayhurst and Co
Hackbridge Primary School / Architype
Hanover / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Institute of Advanced Legal Studies / Burwell Architects
John Morden Centre / Mæ
Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing / Sergison Bates architects
Lea Bridge Library Pavilion / Studio Weave
Lighthouse Children's Home / Conrad Koslowsky Architects
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects
Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects
National Youth Theatre / DSDHA
Park Central West and East / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Royal College of Surgeons of England / Hawkins\Brown
Shoji Apartment / Proctor & Shaw Architects
Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects
Spruce House and Studio / ao-ft
Studio Voltaire / Matheson Whiteley
Swing Bridge / Tonkin Liu
Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court by Frampton Park Estate / Henley Halebrown
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates
The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre / Carmody Groarke
The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science / Grafton Architects
The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau
The Pears Building, Institute of Immunity and Transplantation / Hopkins Architects
The Secret Garden / Sanei Hopkins Architects
The Wilds Ecology Centre / Jestico + Whiles
Theatre Royal Drury Lane / Haworth Tompkins
Three Gardens / Edgley Design
Threefold House / KnoxBhavan Architects
UCL PEARL / Perkins&Will (formerly Penoyre & Prasad)
Waltham Forest Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown
The full list of regional special awards has also been announced, and the selected projects are: A House for Artists by Apparata Architects for RIBA London Client of the Year Award 2023, Bloqs by 5th Studio for RIBA London Sustainability Award 2023 sponsored by Autodesk, Green House by Hayhurst and Co for RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award 2023, John Morden Centre by Mæ for RIBA London Building of the Year 2023 sponsored by EH Smith, Manber Jeffries House by James Alder Architects for RIBA London Small Project of the Year 2023 sponsored by Gaggenau, and The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works by Bennetts Associates for RIBA London Conservation Award 2023.