RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners

Every year since 1996, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has hosted the RIBA London Awards to celebrate outstanding works of architecture from across the United Kingdom. This year, the list of winners includes 52 buildings ranging from a senior day-care center in Blackheath to a cultural hub in Greenwich and a subtle intervention in Hackney’s de Beauvoir conservation area. All RIBA London Awards winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award, scheduled to be announced on June 22nd.

Regardless of their form, scale, or budget, the projects were selected for demonstrating good quality design across a range of building typologies and site conditions. “Winning a RIBA Regional Award is a fantastic achievement. These projects, selected by a rigorous peer review process, represent the very best of the region’s new architecture. Inspiring buildings and spaces bring joy to all our lives, and this year’s award winners certainly fit that bill.” Explains Simon Alfred, RIBA President.

The winning projects are the following:

100 Bayswater Road / Giles Quarme Architects Ltd

Save this picture! 100 Bayswater Road / Giles Quarme Architects Ltd. Image © Brotherton Locke

16 Broadway Market / Delvendahl Martin Architects

Save this picture! 16 Broadway Market / Delvendahl Martin Architects . Image © Tim Crocker

Save this picture! 6 Orsman Road / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

Save this picture! A House for Artists / Apparata Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

A House within a House / David Leech Architects

Save this picture! A House within a House / David Leech Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Agar Grove Phase 1b / Mæ

Save this picture! Agar Grove Phase 1b / Mæ. Image © Tim Crocker

Save this picture! Blockmakers Arms / Erbar Mattes. Image © Ståle Eriksen

Bloqs / 5th Studio

Save this picture! Bloqs / 5th Studio. Image © Timothy Soar

Borough Yards / SPPARC

Save this picture! Borough Yards / SPPARC. Image © Simon Callaghan

Save this picture! British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects. Image © Thomas Alexander

Brixton House / Foster Wilson Size

Save this picture! Brixton House / Foster Wilson Size. Image © Hufton + Crow

Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing / Adam Khan Architects

Save this picture! Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing / Adam Khan Architects. Image © David Grandorge

Charge Cars, Stockley / MOST Architecture

Save this picture! Charge Cars, Stockley / MOST Architecture. Image © Paul Riddle

Chart Street Studios / Ian Chalk Architects

Save this picture! Chart Street Studios / Ian Chalk Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Chobham Manor / PRP

Save this picture! Chobham Manor / PRP. Image © Andrew Beasley

City of London Academy Shoreditch Park / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Save this picture! City of London Academy Shoreditch Park / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image © Jim Stephenson

Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art / Witherford Watson Mann Architects

Save this picture! Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art / Witherford Watson Mann Architects. Image © Philip Vile

Save this picture! Curzon Camden / Takero Shimazaki Architects. Image © David Grandorge

Edith Neville Primary School / Hayhurst & Co Architects

Save this picture! Edith Neville Primary School / Hayhurst & Co Architects. Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

Save this picture! Forest Houses / Dallas-Pierce-Quintero. Image © French + Tye

Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House / 6a architects

Save this picture! Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Green House / Hayhurst and Co

Save this picture! Green House / Hayhurst and Co. Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

Hackbridge Primary School / Architype

Save this picture! Hackbridge Primary School / Architype. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Hanover / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Save this picture! Hanover / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands. Image © Paul Riddle

Institute of Advanced Legal Studies / Burwell Architects

Save this picture! Institute of Advanced Legal Studies / Burwell Architects. Image © Ben Blossom

John Morden Centre / Mæ

Save this picture! John Morden Centre / Mæ. Image © Jim Stephenson

Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing / Sergison Bates architects

Save this picture! Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing / Sergison Bates architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Save this picture! Lea Bridge Library Pavilion / Studio Weave. Image © Jim Stephenson

Lighthouse Children's Home / Conrad Koslowsky Architects

Save this picture! Lighthouse Children's Home / Conrad Koslowsky Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects. Image © Hampus Berndtson

Save this picture! Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects. Image © Hufton + Crow

Save this picture! National Youth Theatre / DSDHA. Image © Jim Stephenson

Park Central West and East / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! 1. Park Central West and East / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

Royal College of Surgeons of England / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! 2. Royal College of Surgeons of England / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Diane Auckland

Shoji Apartment / Proctor & Shaw Architects

Save this picture! 3. Shoji Apartment / Proctor & Shaw Architects. Image © Ståle Eriksen

Save this picture! Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects. Image © Richard Chivers

Spruce House and Studio / ao-ft

Save this picture! Spruce House and Studio / ao-ft. Image © Rory Gardiner

Studio Voltaire / Matheson Whiteley

Save this picture! Studio Voltaire / Matheson Whiteley. Image © Maris Mazulis

Swing Bridge / Tonkin Liu

Save this picture! Swing Bridge / Tonkin Liu. Image © David Valinsky

Save this picture! Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court by Frampton Park Estate / Henley Halebrown. Image © Jim Stephenson

The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates. Image © Timothy Soar

The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre / Carmody Groarke. Image © Philip Vile

Save this picture! The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau

Save this picture! The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau. Image © Rory Gardiner

The Pears Building, Institute of Immunity and Transplantation / Hopkins Architects

Save this picture! The Pears Building, Institute of Immunity and Transplantation / Hopkins Architects. Image © Janie Airey

The Secret Garden / Sanei Hopkins Architects

Save this picture! The Secret Garden / Sanei Hopkins Architects. Image © Peter Landers

The Wilds Ecology Centre / Jestico + Whiles

Save this picture! The Wilds Ecology Centre / Jestico + Whiles. Image © Benedict Luxmoore

Theatre Royal Drury Lane / Haworth Tompkins

Save this picture! Theatre Royal Drury Lane / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile

Three Gardens / Edgley Design

Save this picture! Three Gardens / Edgley Design. Image © Emanuelis Stasaitis

Threefold House / KnoxBhavan Architects

Save this picture! Threefold House / KnoxBhavan Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

UCL PEARL / Perkins&Will (formerly Penoyre & Prasad)

Save this picture! UCL PEARL / Perkins&Will (formerly Penoyre & Prasad). Image © Timothy Soar

Waltham Forest Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! Waltham Forest Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jim Stephenson

The full list of regional special awards has also been announced, and the selected projects are: A House for Artists by Apparata Architects for RIBA London Client of the Year Award 2023, Bloqs by 5th Studio for RIBA London Sustainability Award 2023 sponsored by Autodesk, Green House by Hayhurst and Co for RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award 2023, John Morden Centre by Mæ for RIBA London Building of the Year 2023 sponsored by EH Smith, Manber Jeffries House by James Alder Architects for RIBA London Small Project of the Year 2023 sponsored by Gaggenau, and The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works by Bennetts Associates for RIBA London Conservation Award 2023.