Every year since 1996, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has hosted the RIBA London Awards to celebrate outstanding works of architecture from across the United Kingdom. This year, the list of winners includes 52 buildings ranging from a senior day-care center in Blackheath to a cultural hub in Greenwich and a subtle intervention in Hackney’s de Beauvoir conservation area. All RIBA London Awards winners will be considered for the RIBA National Award, scheduled to be announced on June 22nd.

Regardless of their form, scale, or budget, the projects were selected for demonstrating good quality design across a range of building typologies and site conditions. “Winning a RIBA Regional Award is a fantastic achievement. These projects, selected by a rigorous peer review process, represent the very best of the region’s new architecture. Inspiring buildings and spaces bring joy to all our lives, and this year’s award winners certainly fit that bill.” Explains Simon Alfred, RIBA President.

The winning projects are the following:

100 Bayswater Road / Giles Quarme Architects Ltd

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 7 of 53
100 Bayswater Road / Giles Quarme Architects Ltd. Image © Brotherton Locke

16 Broadway Market / Delvendahl Martin Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 3 of 53
16 Broadway Market / Delvendahl Martin Architects . Image © Tim Crocker

6 Orsman Road / Waugh Thistleton Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 8 of 53
6 Orsman Road / Waugh Thistleton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

A House for Artists / Apparata Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 9 of 53
A House for Artists / Apparata Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

A House within a House / David Leech Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 10 of 53
A House within a House / David Leech Architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Agar Grove Phase 1b /

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 4 of 53
Agar Grove Phase 1b / Mæ. Image © Tim Crocker

Blockmakers Arms / Erbar Mattes

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 11 of 53
Blockmakers Arms / Erbar Mattes. Image © Ståle Eriksen

Bloqs / 5th Studio

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 12 of 53
Bloqs / 5th Studio. Image © Timothy Soar

Borough Yards / SPPARC

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 13 of 53
Borough Yards / SPPARC. Image © Simon Callaghan

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 14 of 53
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects. Image © Thomas Alexander

Brixton House / Foster Wilson Size

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 15 of 53
Brixton House / Foster Wilson Size. Image © Hufton + Crow

Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing / Adam Khan Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 16 of 53
Central Somers Town Community Facilities and Housing / Adam Khan Architects. Image © David Grandorge

Charge Cars, Stockley / MOST Architecture

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 18 of 53
Charge Cars, Stockley / MOST Architecture. Image © Paul Riddle

Chart Street Studios / Ian Chalk Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 17 of 53
Chart Street Studios / Ian Chalk Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Chobham Manor / PRP

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 19 of 53
Chobham Manor / PRP. Image © Andrew Beasley

City of London Academy Shoreditch Park / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 2 of 53
City of London Academy Shoreditch Park / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image © Jim Stephenson

Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art / Witherford Watson Mann Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 21 of 53
Courtauld Connects - The Courtauld Institute of Art / Witherford Watson Mann Architects. Image © Philip Vile

Curzon Camden / Takero Shimazaki Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 20 of 53
Curzon Camden / Takero Shimazaki Architects. Image © David Grandorge

Edith Neville Primary School / Hayhurst & Co Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 22 of 53
Edith Neville Primary School / Hayhurst & Co Architects. Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

Forest Houses / Dallas-Pierce-Quintero

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 6 of 53
Forest Houses / Dallas-Pierce-Quintero. Image © French + Tye

Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House / 6a architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 25 of 53
Great Things Lie Ahead, 2020, Holborn House / 6a architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Green House / Hayhurst and Co

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 23 of 53
Green House / Hayhurst and Co. Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

Hackbridge Primary School / Architype

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 24 of 53
Hackbridge Primary School / Architype. Image © Jack Hobhouse

Hanover / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 5 of 53
Hanover / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands. Image © Paul Riddle

Institute of Advanced Legal Studies / Burwell Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 27 of 53
Institute of Advanced Legal Studies / Burwell Architects. Image © Ben Blossom

John Morden Centre /

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 26 of 53
John Morden Centre / Mæ. Image © Jim Stephenson

Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing / Sergison Bates architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 32 of 53
Lavender Hill Courtyard Housing / Sergison Bates architects. Image © Johan Dehlin

Lea Bridge Library Pavilion / Studio Weave

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 31 of 53
Lea Bridge Library Pavilion / Studio Weave. Image © Jim Stephenson

Lighthouse Children's Home / Conrad Koslowsky Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 29 of 53
Lighthouse Children's Home / Conrad Koslowsky Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 30 of 53
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects. Image © Hampus Berndtson

Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 28 of 53
Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects. Image © Hufton + Crow

National Youth Theatre / DSDHA

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 35 of 53
National Youth Theatre / DSDHA. Image © Jim Stephenson

Park Central West and East / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 33 of 53
Park Central West and East / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

Royal College of Surgeons of England / Hawkins\Brown

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 34 of 53
Royal College of Surgeons of England / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Diane Auckland

Shoji Apartment / Proctor & Shaw Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 36 of 53
Shoji Apartment / Proctor & Shaw Architects. Image © Ståle Eriksen

Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 40 of 53
Southwark Brick House / Satish Jassal Architects. Image © Richard Chivers

Spruce House and Studio / ao-ft

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 38 of 53
Spruce House and Studio / ao-ft. Image © Rory Gardiner

Studio Voltaire / Matheson Whiteley

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 39 of 53
Studio Voltaire / Matheson Whiteley. Image © Maris Mazulis

Swing Bridge / Tonkin Liu

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 37 of 53
Swing Bridge / Tonkin Liu. Image © David Valinsky

Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court by Frampton Park Estate / Henley Halebrown

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 41 of 53
Taylor & Chatto Courts and Wilmott Court by Frampton Park Estate / Henley Halebrown. Image © Jim Stephenson

The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 43 of 53
The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works / Bennetts Associates. Image © Timothy Soar

The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre / Carmody Groarke

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 44 of 53
The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre / Carmody Groarke. Image © Philip Vile

The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science / Grafton Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 42 of 53
The Marshall Building, London School of Economics and Political Science / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 48 of 53
The Mews House, Bouverie Mews / Spatial Affairs Bureau. Image © Rory Gardiner

The Pears Building, Institute of Immunity and Transplantation / Hopkins Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 46 of 53
The Pears Building, Institute of Immunity and Transplantation / Hopkins Architects. Image © Janie Airey

The Secret Garden / Sanei Hopkins Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 47 of 53
The Secret Garden / Sanei Hopkins Architects. Image © Peter Landers

The Wilds Ecology Centre / Jestico + Whiles

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 45 of 53
The Wilds Ecology Centre / Jestico + Whiles. Image © Benedict Luxmoore

Theatre Royal Drury Lane / Haworth Tompkins

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 52 of 53
Theatre Royal Drury Lane / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Philip Vile

Three Gardens / Edgley Design

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 51 of 53
Three Gardens / Edgley Design. Image © Emanuelis Stasaitis

Threefold House / KnoxBhavan Architects

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 50 of 53
Threefold House / KnoxBhavan Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

UCL PEARL / Perkins&Will (formerly Penoyre & Prasad)

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 49 of 53
UCL PEARL / Perkins&Will (formerly Penoyre & Prasad). Image © Timothy Soar

Waltham Forest Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown

RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners - Image 53 of 53
Waltham Forest Town Hall / Hawkins\Brown. Image © Jim Stephenson

The full list of regional special awards has also been announced, and the selected projects are: A House for Artists by Apparata Architects for RIBA London Client of the Year Award 2023, Bloqs by 5th Studio for RIBA London Sustainability Award 2023 sponsored by Autodesk, Green House by Hayhurst and Co for RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award 2023, John Morden Centre by for RIBA London Building of the Year 2023 sponsored by EH Smith, Manber Jeffries House by James Alder Architects for RIBA London Small Project of the Year 2023 sponsored by Gaggenau, and The Fireworks Factory at Woolwich Works by Bennetts Associates for RIBA London Conservation Award 2023.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "RIBA Announces 2023 London Awards Winners" 15 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000990/riba-announces-2023-london-awards-winners> ISSN 0719-8884

