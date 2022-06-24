We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects

Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects

Save this project
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects

Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Exterior PhotographyManber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeManber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows, Deck, BalconyManber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, Facade, Beam, Garden, Deck+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Willesden, United Kingdom
  • Structural Engineer : Alex Mark
  • City : Willesden
  • Country : United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hampus Berndtson

Text description provided by the architects. Manber Jeffries House is an intricate, single-story, rear, and side extension to the ground floor flat of a substantial, semi-detached, Victorian villa in Willesden Green, London. The project, completed by James Alder in March of 2021, reworks a small area of the existing ground floor of the property and also provides a new kitchen and dining room extension that simultaneously operates as a vaulted garden room for the home.

Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson
Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Brick, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson

The roof lines of the extension fall within the internal circulation requirements, allowing the extension to manage the transition from the high level of the existing property’s ground floor to the lower level of the garden beyond. The extension is also designed to fall in height, to match and relate to the steep pitch of an existing lean-to construction, which had previously contained a very small kitchen.

Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Image 18 of 21
Proposed Plan
Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Image 21 of 21
Section

Key to the project was the retention and extension of a substantial brick party wall that had historically supported a symmetrical pair of pitched garden outbuildings and lavatories. These were already semi-demolished and had been heavily neglected in recent decades. Victorian glasshouses and ancillary garden buildings, built as appendages to the boundary walls of formal gardens, formed a particularly strong inspiration for both the formal language and the materiality of the project.

Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, Facade, Beam, Garden, Deck
© Hampus Berndtson

Budgetary constraints demanded that extreme rigor be applied to the informed use of standardized building components to form two contrasting skins that externally and internally line an ambitious structural steel framing configuration. Although heavily interdependent, the openings of the red outer façade slide past the structural steelwork behind when they directly interface with either the host property or the party wall. Demolition of the host property was purposefully kept to a minimum.

Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Table, Beam, Windows
© Hampus Berndtson
Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows, Deck, Balcony
© Hampus Berndtson

The exposed steelwork supports a complex roof geometry and cantilevers in two directions to form an elaborate tectonic to the forming of openings to the garden beyond. A focus on detail and a deliberate honesty and celebration of stark, layered construction are employed throughout.

Save this picture!
Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Hampus Berndtson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
James Alder Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Manber Jeffries House / James Alder Architects" 24 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984028/manber-jeffries-house-james-alder-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream