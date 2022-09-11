Submit a Project Advertise
  British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Higher Education
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Benedetti Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luca Piffaretti, Jim Stephenson, Rory Mulvey, Jordan Anderson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  3V Architectural Hardware, AJK, Armaria, Artisan of Devizes, Atrium, Cirrus Lighting, Crosswater, Croxfors & Sounders, Dedar, Desso, Dolphin, Ege Carpets, Eyrise, FLOS, Forbo, IPIG, IQ Glass, Kirwin and Simpson, Kvadrat, Lightforms, +11
  • Director : Renato Benedetti
  • Associate, Director & Project Architect : Carla Sorrentino
  • Project Manager And Qs : Jackson Coles
  • Client Project Managers : Equals
  • Structural Engineers : Price & Myers
  • Services Engineers : Harley Haddow
  • Planning Consultant : DP9
  • Lighting Designer : LAPD
  • Av Consultant : Charcoal Blue
  • Acoustic Consultant : Sandy Brown
  • Heritage Consultant : Alan Baxter
  • Approved Inspector : Sweco
  • Fire Engineer : BWC Fire
  • Main Contractor : Knight Harwood
  • City : London
  • Country : United Kingdom
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. The design reimagines BAFTA’s iconic listed home to create an inclusive world-class center of excellence for the motion picture arts of Film, Games, and Television; integrating innovative heritage restoration with state-of-the-art technology and cost-in-use efficiency while sensitively balancing members’ needs with public access and revenue generation, ensuring the charity’s long-term social, economic and environmental sustainability.

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Luca Piffaretti
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

BAFTA moved into ’s Grade II listed headquarters occupied by the charity since 1976.  Built in 1883 as the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours (engraved on façade), a medium then overlooked by a neighbor the Royal Academy of Arts, 195 Piccadilly is BAFTA’s home; however, the size, layout, and services are severely limited the delivery of their ever-wider range of charitable activities.  A new lease with The Crown Estate, taking the charity past its 100th anniversary, prompted them to invest, commissioning Benedetti as architects & interior designers to expand and fully reconfigure the building.

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Rory Mulvey
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Jim Stephenson
Plan - First Floor
Plan - First Floor
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

The 2,050m2 Listed building was tired, unfit for purpose, and expensive to run and maintain.  Our design creates 2465m2 state-of-the-art spaces with greater flexibility, balancing members’ needs with the charity’s education work and raising income.  At the heart of the refurbishment is the Learning and New Talent floor, which is core to the charity’s mission, enabling them to support the inspiration and training of diverse young creatives in Film, Games, and Television.

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Luca Piffaretti
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Facade
© Luca Piffaretti
Section B-B
Section B-B

The design significantly increases usable area and doubles capacity & WCs, by reconfiguring the entire infrastructure, improving fire safety, energy performance, acoustics, thermal comfort, and useability.  The completely new unifying interior design enhances BAFTA’s unique character and celebrates the building’s historic assets.  Our inventive re-working of various combinations of spaces, volumes, views and sequential movement enables robust charitable/commercial adaptability and opportunities for theatrical ‘reveals’ and special events to secure the charity’s long-term social/economic sustainability.

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luca Piffaretti
Plan - Third Floor
Plan - Third Floor
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luca Piffaretti

An extraordinary new top floor multi-use members area, with spectacular views over St. James’s Churchyard, is created by repositioning 3m higher, two enormous restored original 1883 Victorian roof light structures & decorative plasterwork, hidden 45 years & considered lost; enclosed using an innovative new liquid crystal high-performance ‘smart’ glazing system for its UK premiere.

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Luca Piffaretti
Section C-C
Section C-C
British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jim Stephenson

Other aspects of the scheme include new and/or transformed/repurposed spaces such as: renewed 227‐seat Princess Anne cinema/theatre (in collaboration with Dolby HQ ensuring it’s the UK’s best), a new 41‐seat cinema/theatre, a dedicated learning & new talent floor including the UK’s first Clore Learning space for moving images arts, 4 kitchens, multi‐purpose event/exhibition spaces, members’ bar/restaurant/club, a new skylit boardroom re‐using historic materials from construction and with bespoke table & chairs by Benedetti Architects, judging/meeting rooms, staff welfare/offices, and roof terraces overlooking Piccadilly / St. James’s.

British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects - Interior Photography
© Jordan Anderson

Thanks to our close collaboration with the client and consultants; partnering agreements with innovative firms like Dolby, Eyrise/Merck, Christie, Noumena, etc; and a proactively engaged contractor over 2 years of construction through COVID, the £25 million construction completed on time and on a budget in September 2021 ready for a soft launch in November 2021 and formal public opening in May 2022.

Address:195 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9EU, United Kingdom

Benedetti Architects
Cite: "British Academy of Film & Television Arts Headquarters / Benedetti Architects" 11 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/988543/british-academy-of-film-and-television-arts-headquarters-benedetti-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

