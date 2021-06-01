Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects

Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects

Save this project
Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects

© Hufton+Crow© Helene Binet© Hufton+Crow© Helene Binet+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum, Restoration, Renovation
London, United Kingdom
  • Client:Museum of the Home
  • Project Manager:Gardiner & Theobald LLP
  • Principal Design Advisor:The Stroma Group Ltd
  • Exhibition Designer:ZMMA Ltd
  • Exhibition Contractor:Elmwood Projects
  • Wayfinding Consultant:Dn&Co
  • Furniture Procurement:Collaborate Furniture
  • Heritage Consultants:Alan Baxter Ltd
  • Building Services Engineer:Max Fordham LLP
  • Fire Engineers:Menzies Partners Ltd
  • City:London
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. The project revitalises an assemblage of 300-year old almshouses and gardens, consolidating the historic building with contemporary elements to create a sustainable and engaging public space. Wright & Wright’s remodelling creates 80% more exhibition space, 50% more public space and remedies the building’s deterioration, preserving a valuable local and national heritage asset for decades to come. It also introduces a new entrance directly opposite Hoxton Station, adds two new garden pavilions together with a street-facing cafe, and improves public access, with no increase in the building’s overall energy requirements.

Save this picture!
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet

Within the main almshouse, Wright & Wright excavated and re-established the lower ground floor to form the new Home Galleries and reinstated the first floors to create a spacious new Collections Library and Study Room. The Museum is structured around a redesigned reception space, while a reconfigured circulation route, with flexible entry and exit points, enables visitors to navigate and shape their own Museum experience.

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Site axonometric
Site axonometric
Save this picture!
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet
Save this picture!
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet

Flanking the gardens are two new pavilions providing valuable community space for the Museum’s programme of education and other activities. The green roof planted on one of the pavilions enhances biodiversity and acknowledges the Museum’s gardens as being one of the few public green spaces in the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet

In making the Museum’s interiors more accessible, Wright & Wright has also made its street presence more visible and welcoming, eroding the barrier between the museum and public realm. A new entrance opposite Hoxton Station entices visitors through a series of sculptural ramps and steps framed by plants, creating an enclave for people to meet and sit. Similarly, the adjacent and previously redundant Victorian-era public house has been transformed into a cafe, providing an additional entry point to the Museum.

Save this picture!
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet
Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Wright & Wright’s architectural synthesis of new and old reflects a reframed curatorial approach intended to make the Museum more appealing to a wider audience by addressing contemporary domestic issues such as homelessness and fluctuating family structures. It actualises the Museum’s refreshed identity which aims to present a more nuanced understanding of the idea of home and its resonance in society.

Save this picture!
© Helene Binet
© Helene Binet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Museum of the Home, Geffrye Almshouses, 136 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8EA, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wright & Wright Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Museum of the Home / Wright & Wright Architects" 01 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962601/museum-of-the-home-wright-and-wright-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream