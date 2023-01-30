Adjaye Associates and Holst Architecture Reveal the First Images of a New Community-Centered Library in Portland, US

Save this picture! East County Library Concept Rendering - Entry from South Civic Hub. Image © Adjaye Associates

Adjaye Associates, in collaboration with Holst Architecture, the prime architect of record, have unveiled the first renderings for the new East County Library in Portland, Oregon, a new facility that will provide a diverse range of services and programming. The design of the 95,000-square-foot building is informed through extensive community engagement and feedback. Several local organizations aid these efforts by organizing public community events, focus groups, teen outreach, and surveys. As the project is currently in the schematic design phase, the images presented are early drafts, likely to change to reflect the input received.

The location of the new library was chosen due to its connections to the public transportation infrastructure, making the venue accessible for a large part of Multnomah County residents. In front of the library, a communal outdoor area welcomes passers-by and invites them to explore the transformative space available to them. This inviting space also leads to the South Civic Hub, where locals can relax and connect with one another.

Save this picture! East County Library Concept Rendering - View toward Mt. Hood at dusk. Image © Adjaye Associates

The East County Library aims to answer the needs of the community it serves. A large-scale auditorium is added to the program to create space for cultural celebrations, lectures, performances, or family events. The library also features designated areas for reading, the discovery of innovative technologies, collaboration, and celebration. Welcoming interior finishes and abundant natural light contribute to creating an engaging and comfortable space for learning.

Community participation has been an important aspect since the beginning of the project. Local organizations helped guide the first phase of community engagement by organizing focus groups. The efforts resulted in the “2016 Framework for Future Library Spaces”, which closely informed the design solution. Subsequent rounds of community feedback have suggested several possible new features. These include services such as early learning facilities for families, spaces dedicated to teens, and career guidance.

Save this picture! East County Library Concept Rendering - Entry Plaza at NW Division St & NW Ava Ln. Image © Adjaye Associates

The East County Library is in the schematic design phase through the end of February 2023. The design may be updated following the community input, with plans to further refine the solution during the design development stage starting in March 2023. Community members are invited to stay up-to-date on the progress of the new library through the project website, which offers information regarding the timeline, events, and other ways to get involved.

Save this picture! East County Library Concept Rendering - Reading and Computer Areas. Image © Adjaye Associates

Adjaye Associates have completed several other libraries and events centers in the United States, including the Winter Park Library & Events Center, a civic and cultural hub based on the principles of community empowerment and edification, and the Francis A. Gregory Library, a flexible and accessible building that introduces the social element to establish a strong urban and cultural presence.