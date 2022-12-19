What Makes an Outstanding City? 10 Cities in Focus in 2022

Save this picture! Shibuya City, Tokyo . Image © Koukichi Takahashi

Cities evolve over countless years, each moment of change building up to larger societal and architectural shifts. Metropolises across the world are constantly subject to social, political, economic, or environmental forces that alter their fundamental identity - a character that is meant to be dynamic. As cities develop in size and impact, advancements in the understanding of cities and urbanism grow more complex.

Cities are formed from a sequence of narratives, characteristics, relations, and socio-spatial values that reflect the identity of the place. The livelihood of the city also depends on its people and a mutual relationship with them. Along with their communities and their circumstances, cities morph to reflect their residents' needs and values.

What makes an outstanding city? What changes are cities anticipating in the future? As the year comes to an end, ArchDaily reminisces on stories of cities by compiling a collection of editorial articles written through 2022.

Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Axel Springer Campus / OMA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Berlin is a city defined by an eclectic mix of styles and rich history. Its built environment has been dramatically shaped by a series of municipal construction programs, and in turn, a past of extensive demolition planned residential areas, and diverse new cultural projects. Combined with influences across Europe, Berlin's contemporary architecture showcases new ideas on building concepts, forms, and facades.

Dubai, UAE

Save this picture! © Dubai Renaissance / OMA. Image © Dubai Renaissance, OMA, 2006

Rem Koolhaas, co-founder of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), the receiver of the Pritzker Prize Award in 2000, and a leading urban theorist, was one of the first to question the high-rise phenomenon and its influence on city transformation. Particularly intrigued by the Gulf region and the urban ambitions of this area, in 2009, during the 9th edition of the Sharjah Biennial, he delivered a lecture on the potential of re-inventing urbanization in the Emirates. He explores the different developments in the Gulf, this region that “witnessed the transformation of a partly nomadic, partly town-based community into a globally active metropolitan society”.

Shibam, Yemen

Save this picture! Mud-brick high-rise structures of Shibam, Yemen . Image © Flickr User Dan under (CC BY-SA 2.0) license

Skyscrapers are an unmissable characteristic of contemporary settlements. From São Paolo to New York, from Seoul to Dubai – these towering structures are a ubiquitous part of the urban fabric. The conventional image one has of these structures is of curtain-walled facades, but in Yemen – an ancient example goes against this trend. Central Yemen is home to the city of Shibam, surrounded by a fortified wall. It’s also home to a dazzling example of architectural ingenuity – tower houses that date back to the 16th century, stretching up to seven stories high.

Chicago, USA

Save this picture! An 1893 city plan for Chicago . Image © Wikimedia user scewing (Public Domain)

Chicago, The Windy City, Chi-Town, or The Second City. It’s a place that is known by many names, but to architects and urban planners alike, it’s famous for its history which has given us some of the best-known buildings and important advancements that have helped to shape other cities across the United States. From its inception, Chicago has long served as an architectural hub for innovation.

Beirut, Lebanon

Save this picture! Stone Garden Apartment Building . Image © Takuji Shimmura

"We’re in a seismic area. Beirut has been buried seven times, so it has to resist any earthquake, and that’s why it also resisted the explosion in the port," expresses Lina Ghotmeh in conversation with Louisiana Channel, in regard to the Stone Garden. A building constructed with resilience in mind, in a city that has been buried within rubble and rebuilt multiple times.

Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! Barrios Poble Sec and Sant Antoni in Barcelona. Image Courtesy of CityMakers

"All, or almost all the experiences that allow us to better understand the world, have to their credit the knowledge of new places or new people. In the end, we are, even professionally, the places we have been and the people we have met. That is why I dare to write in the first person, to tell how I have come to the conclusion that Barcelona is what it is because two values come together there: joy and order."

Singapore, Singapore

Save this picture! Parkroyal Collection Pickering / WOHA and Tierra Design. Image Courtesy of WOHA

Singapore as of late is continually building its reputation as a City in Nature, with Singaporean design long having a strong consciousness to acknowledge that green spaces matter. Urban planners and architects alike have taken a conscientious decision to weave in nature throughout the city as it continues to uproot new buildings and developments, incorporating the implementation of plant life in any form, whether it be through green roofs, cascading vertical gardens, or verdant walls.

New York, USA

Save this picture! 432 Park Avenue / SHop Architects. Image © dbox for CIM Group and Macklowe Properties

The world is facing an Urban Century. The world’s population is collapsing into city centers as manufacturing and agriculture need fewer humans because technology replaces the human hand with machines. The world's urban population has grown from 751 million in 1950 to 4.46 billion in 2021 and will grow to 6.68 billion by 2050. While architects and designers want to define and control the future of our cities, the immediate reality of New York City, now, is a lesson in what may be our future. Its response can be seen in the advent of The Tower the fabric of Manhattan.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Save this picture! CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

According to the World Happiness Report, Denmark has continually topped the survey of happiest countries for years. Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is known for its brightly colored waterfront buildings and radical contemporary architecture, both reflecting the joyful ethos of the city. The maritime metropolis is an urban designer’s favorite case study with its carbon-neutral infrastructure, pedestrian and bike-friendliness, and thriving public realm. Danish designers have cracked the code to build happier cities, leaving plenty of models to learn from.

London, England

Co-living is a residential community living model, referring to a modern form of group housing that has significantly transformed London life and the UK as a whole. The notion of co-living has even more so been popularized by the rise of housing startups, with many offering affordable housing in homes and apartments alike shared by a handful of adult housemates.

