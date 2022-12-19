How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration

Save this picture! Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia

Glass is one of the most important discoveries of mankind. Originally used as a cutting tool, it has been around for about 75,000 years. The first records of glass making, however, date back to the Egyptian and Mesopotamian. Since then, the mastery of the manufacturing technique has been developing in different civilizations and nations until the Industrial Revolution popularized the material and allowed its production on a large scale. In architecture, glass was first used as a sealing element around 100 AD.

Whether a decorative object or a constructive element, glass is a versatile material with unique features. Due to its transparency, light can be reflected and manipulated through reflections and filters. Its surface can be smooth or receive different treatments, as in glass that brings different textures and levels of translucence to the environment.

It can be used as closures, partitions, finishes, and decorative objects. Check out different ways of using glass in interior architecture projects below.

Roof

Save this picture! Coco House / Duy Le Architects. Image © Trieu Chien

Save this picture! Heytea Puning / UND Design Studio. Image © Xiaole Chen

Partitions

Save this picture! 011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image © Gabriela Mestriner

Save this picture! Maria Farinha Filmes / +K Arquitetos. Image © Ana Mello

Save this picture! Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia

Doors

Save this picture! Apartamento Monolito / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartment AT83 / Eterea Studio. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Coworking Sant Magì / BARRI Studio. Image © José Sanchez Masterton

Finishes

Save this picture! Guiyang Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living. Image © Feng Shao

Save this picture! Revestimentos de paredes no Loft ESN / Ippolito Fleitz Group. Image © Zooey Braun

Save this picture! X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign. Image © Haha Lu

Shelf

Save this picture! Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok. Image © Federico Villa studio

Save this picture! Apartamento LA / David Guerra. Image © Jomar Bragança

Save this picture! Apartamento Vila / SOEK Arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Objects

Save this picture! In Harmony with Nature Cafe / Reutov Design. Image © Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Save this picture! Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Bar Botanique Cafe Tropique / Studio Modijefsky. Image © Maarten Willemstein

Colored

Save this picture! Urban Day Care Center for Alzheimer Patients / Cid + Santos. Image © Santos-Díez | BISimages