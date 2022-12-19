How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration

Glass is one of the most important discoveries of mankind. Originally used as a cutting tool, it has been around for about 75,000 years. The first records of glass making, however, date back to the Egyptian and Mesopotamian. Since then, the mastery of the manufacturing technique has been developing in different civilizations and nations until the Industrial Revolution popularized the material and allowed its production on a large scale. In architecture, glass was first used as a sealing element around 100 AD.
Whether a decorative object or a constructive element, glass is a versatile material with unique features. Due to its transparency, light can be reflected and manipulated through reflections and filters. Its surface can be smooth or receive different treatments, as in glass that brings different textures and levels of translucence to the environment.
It can be used as closures, partitions, finishes, and decorative objects. Check out different ways of using glass in interior architecture projects below.
