World
  3. How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration

Glass is one of the most important discoveries of mankind. Originally used as a cutting tool, it has been around for about 75,000 years. The first records of glass making, however, date back to the Egyptian and Mesopotamian. Since then, the mastery of the manufacturing technique has been developing in different civilizations and nations until the Industrial Revolution popularized the material and allowed its production on a large scale. In architecture, glass was first used as a sealing element around 100 AD.

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 2 of 22How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 3 of 22How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 4 of 22How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 5 of 22How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - More Images+ 17

Whether a decorative object or a constructive element, glass is a versatile material with unique features. Due to its transparency, light can be reflected and manipulated through reflections and filters. Its surface can be smooth or receive different treatments, as in glass that brings different textures and levels of translucence to the environment.

It can be used as closures, partitions, finishes, and decorative objects. Check out different ways of using glass in interior architecture projects below.

Roof

Coco House / Duy Le Architects

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 9 of 22
Coco House / Duy Le Architects. Image © Trieu Chien

Heytea Puning / UND Design Studio

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 12 of 22
Heytea Puning / UND Design Studio. Image © Xiaole Chen

Partitions

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 7 of 22
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura. Image © Gabriela Mestriner

Maria Farinha Filmes / +K Arquitetos

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 14 of 22
Maria Farinha Filmes / +K Arquitetos. Image © Ana Mello

Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 22 of 22
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia

Doors

Apartamento Monolito / Estúdio Minke

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 8 of 22
Apartamento Monolito / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Apartment AT83 / Eterea Studio

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 16 of 22
Apartment AT83 / Eterea Studio. Image © Rafael Gamo

Coworking Sant Magì / BARRI Studio

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 5 of 22
Coworking Sant Magì / BARRI Studio. Image © José Sanchez Masterton

Finishes

Guiyang Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 2 of 22
Guiyang Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living. Image © Feng Shao

Loft ESN / Ippolito Fleitz Group

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 17 of 22
Revestimentos de paredes no Loft ESN / Ippolito Fleitz Group. Image © Zooey Braun

X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 18 of 22
X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign. Image © Haha Lu

Shelf

Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok | ArchDaily Brasil

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 4 of 22
Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok. Image © Federico Villa studio

Apartamento LA / David Guerra

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 19 of 22
Apartamento LA / David Guerra. Image © Jomar Bragança

Apartamento Vila / SOEK Arquitetura

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 13 of 22
Apartamento Vila / SOEK Arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Objects

In Harmony with Nature Cafe / Reutov Design

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 3 of 22
In Harmony with Nature Cafe / Reutov Design. Image © Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 15 of 22
Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10. Image © Chao Zhang

Bar Botanique Cafe Tropique / Studio Modijefsky

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 20 of 22
Bar Botanique Cafe Tropique / Studio Modijefsky. Image © Maarten Willemstein

Colored

Urban Day Care Center for Alzheimer Patients / Cid + Santos

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 21 of 22
Urban Day Care Center for Alzheimer Patients / Cid + Santos. Image © Santos-Díez | BISimages

Esquire Office / Studio Bipolar

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 10 of 22
Esquire Office / Studio Bipolar. Image © Suryan//Dang

Loft Solar / Talita Nogueira Arquitetura - 9

How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration - Image 11 of 22
Loft Solar / Talita Nogueira Arquitetura - 9. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Giovana Martino
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "How to Use Glass in Interior Spaces and Decoration" [Transparência e translucidez: exemplos de como usar o vidro nos interiores e na decoração] 19 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993603/how-to-use-glass-in-interior-spaces-and-decoration> ISSN 0719-8884

