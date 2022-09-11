Coworking Sant Magì / BARRI Studio

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. Palma de Mallorca’s historic center, a three-story building renovation in Carrer de Sant Magi balances recovery of the existing with a need for updating. Two luxury flats are located on the upper floors, while a coworking space occupies the ground floor.

COWORKING SANT MAGÌ. Coworking facilities span the width of the building and open simultaneously to the street and to an indoor patio at the back. The generosity of this transversal volume is accomplished by an effort to open these formerly closed-up spaces. The overall operation is punctuated with indoor and outdoor vegetation that creates varying degrees of privacy. A variety of working options are available to meet the needs of users.

The program accommodates an open space with a bespoke wood reception desk, comfortable focus booths, thinking desks, as well as an independent meeting room, an extra work room, and a chill area connected to the patio. Materiality assumes a leading role. The use of local materials balances neutrality with uniqueness, while the addition of colorful elements adds a contemporary feel to the space. In the main workspace, the recovered local marès wall harmoniously plays with the softness of the timber custom-made furniture and the cushioned booths.

HOUSING SANT MAGÌ. In order to enhance the traditional morphology of the local heritage, each domestic space occupies an entire floor. Although they share similar characteristics, the apartments display a different programmatic approach toward the building’s intimacy. First-floor common areas are organized towards the back of the plot, facing the patio for peace and quiet. In contrast, the second-floor apartment common spaces face the main street of Sant Magì, while the suite overlooks the patio.

Cherishing the island’s style, the flats are designed with simplicity: Its bespoke special features are what sets them apart from one another. Located on the first floor, the living area of the first flat accommodates a custom-designed fireplace. On the second floor, you can find a central guest room with an arched steel frame and a glass wall that gives the space a refined atmosphere. The outdoor terraces looking towards the patio create an oasis in the center of the city. It is a unique space to relax and enjoy the lovely Mediterranean weather. Responding to aesthetic and programmatic purposes, the patio opens up to the sky and allows the building to naturally cool during summer.