World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Italy
  5. Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok

Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok

Save this project
Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok

© Federico Villa studio © Federico Villa studio © Federico Villa studio © Federico Villa studio + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Milan, Italy
  • Collaborators: Federica Torri
  • General Contractor: Edil 2000 snc
  • Wood Carpenter: Rabatto, Cerea (VR)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

Text description provided by the architects. The small apartment is located in the Cinque Giornate area in Milan, inside a typical Milanese courtyard building. It is inhabited by a creative young girl and faces both the interior courtyard and the external street. Therefore, it benefits from the natural light throughout the day, differently taking advantage of it.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

The original wood beams of the roof have been disclosed after several years of being hidden behind the ceiling. Therefore, the apartment today recovered his historical identity, gaining at the same time higher ceilings.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio
Save this picture!
Proposed floor plan
Proposed floor plan
Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

In the living room, a light metal structure with printed glass divides the kitchen from the living area. The reflected transparencies and the natural light penetrating into the apartment generate a dynamic atmosphere where all the spaces are connected between each other, while still being divided into different rooms.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

The floor of the central area of the apartment, which hosts the entrance and the bathroom, is completely different from all the others. It plays with colours, reinterpreting the traditional cement floor, typically present in the Milanese house of the last century.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

The kitchen is custom designed: it consists of a Carrara marble plan and a structure in Fenix, green Commodoro color. It is then defined and contained by a metal structure that serves not only as a separation from the living room but also as a tool for interacting with space through the light and the printed glass. Shadows and lights change during the day and at night the whole system becomes a bright lantern that characterises the whole space.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

Into the bathroom, the shower box is a material block that incorporates the window, while the sink is integrated and supported by furniture that chromatically dialogues both with the floor in cement and with the finishings of the shower.

Save this picture!
© Federico Villa studio
© Federico Villa studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio wok
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Italy
Cite: "Casa di Ringhiera / studio wok" 19 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939830/casa-di-ringhiera-studio-wok/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream