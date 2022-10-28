Submit a Project Advertise
World
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Bela Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: flipê arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gabriela Mestriner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Clami, Dalessa, Deca, Flipê Decór, Jader Alemida, LS design, Wentz Design
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© Gabriela Mestriner

Text description provided by the architects. Our look through references from the past is revisited today. This is the essence of apartment 011; transform elements and history into a new language of its own, honoring the past and being a new creative generation.

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Gabriela Mestriner
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Gabriela Mestriner

The couple that owns the apartment has that double point of view, the vivacity of the new, and the admiration of the design of other decades. From this place, our creative process starts, from the personality of those who inhabit it, which invites us to think about a space of nostalgic essence, located in the central region of the city of São Paulo, a metropolis that brings in the neighborhood this duality of past and present time.

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Gabriela Mestriner
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Gabriela Mestriner

The layout is induced by the constructive structure of the building, without formal records and with differences on each floor, it was just after the demolition that we arrived at the final form of an open plan. An old sectored apartment gained a new shape, the most generous that the structure allows, giving a great perception of amplitude, previously hidden in its thick masonry. No environment remains in its place of origin and is organized in a new format to meet the couple's routine and habits.

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Gabriela Mestriner

Materials widely used in other times are revisited, appearing as protagonists in new forms and contexts, such as the glass brick. The bulkhead wall of the toilet, in addition to being a sculptural element that marks the identity of the space and the entrance view, provides the privacy that the environment demands. 

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gabriela Mestriner
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Gabriela Mestriner

The shape creates a fluid circulation and easy access to the basin from the entire social area, for good functioning and as a legacy of the moment in which the apartment was designed; a pandemic scenario in which hand hygiene habits as an important routine in social environments were intensified, marking a time and its spaces. The glass brick continues as an identity in other rooms, as sectoring support without losing natural lighting, first in the closet, and then in the bathroom of the couple's suite.

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Gabriela Mestriner
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Image 28 of 28
Floor Plan
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Countertop, Sink
© Gabriela Mestriner

In project 011, we have other elements that remind us of time, such as Granilite, wood with a rosewood tone, shades of green and wine, as well as the doors in locksmiths with mini boreal glass, that are part of the identity of this project, as it is a tool for possible sectoring of integrated environments, which can have their privacy through them.

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Gabriela Mestriner
011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Gabriela Mestriner

The oval shapes that take place in illuminated crown molding on the ceiling, with a touch of color in the detail, contribute to the nostalgic atmosphere, with lines reflected in the curved sofa, loose and light in space. This piece of furniture is an important element in the dynamics of uses and orbits between the large environments and independent of the orthogonal lines of layout and masonry, it does not touch any walls and organizes the circulations. It was designed as an important architectural element by Flipê Decór, especially for this project, bearing the name and essence of the project; Sofa 011.

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Gabriela Mestriner

Project location

Address:Bela Vista, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

flipê arquitetura
Cite: "011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura" [Apartamento 011 / flipê arquitetura] 28 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991259/011-apartment-flipe-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

