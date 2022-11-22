Coco House / Duy Le Architects

-
Architects: Duy Le Architects
- Area : 142 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Trieu Chien
-
Lead Architect : Lê Trọng Duy
- Client : Lê Công Đức
- Country : Vietnam
Creative inspiration:
- CoCo is a famous animated film released by Pixar in 2016. The film focuses on the theme of family affection, the connection between generations and family members, despite not being in the same world.
- Thanks to this inspiration, the architect wishes to create a new sense of space, bridging reality and virtuality through the arranging art of glassy materials. As a result, the effect manifested by the materials would create a duplicating illusion that provides a spacious sense to the house (the width of the house is only 4.6m in reality). At some specific angles, an infinite view can be seen within the house. Some details in the house are only half-designed and once reflected by the mirror, they will review the complete pattern (You can see the details of the window arches in the reading space on the 2nd floor).
- This is a method to amplify the space for a narrow-width townhouse, which boosts the feeling of space expansion and also brings to life the concept that the architect wishes to convey into the building.
Technical details:
- The investor would like to have a huge area for planting and Koi fish hobby with a minimalistic and spacious style. The new design allows the investor to maintain his/her daily routine such as a relaxation area (with hammock), and a private area for clinical service. The house essentially functions as an accommodation and a business place. Moreover, the design also possesses these specific technical characteristics:
- Integrating fishpond and garden into co-living space: recognizing the investor’s demand for a huge area catering to his/her planting and fishkeeping hobby under a constricted space, the architect has incorporated these areas creating a co-living space. The fishpond not only provides a scenic element but also adjusts the microclimate for the living space.
Material and configuration:
- The design utilizes glass brick to imitate wave patterns, which visualize the Western water region of Vietnam as well as emphasize the aesthetic curve of the façade. The glass bricks not only guarantee privacy for the open space within the house but also provide enough natural lighting.
- The design utilizes ventilation brick to ensure protection from rainy weather. Moreover, it also allows air circulation from the façade to every nook and cranny (view the cross-section). The selection and arrangement of the ventilation bricks, which have been under thorough consideration from the architect, are set up in different directions for aesthetic aspects as well as functioning as drainage and ventilator.
- The architect has also merged the living room and kitchen into one unifying space through the art of “space-lending”. Therefore, the kitchen and dining space can be adaptably expanded by adding a dining table with 6 to 18 seats for special occasions or for large groups of visitors.
Solution for microclimate adjustment:
- The house contains 5 different-sized gardens which not only align with the planting hobby of the investor but also act as noise suppressors and dust prevention.
- Marble pebbles scattering across the glass roof are the solution for light regulation. It helps the light reflect across the living space creating a luminous effect that is suitable for daily activities