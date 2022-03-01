We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign

X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Wenzhou, China
  Interior Designers : BloomDesign
  Area :  1880
  Year :  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs :Haha Lu
  Creative Director : Baolong Li
  Cheif Designer : Hongtian Nan
  Design Planning : Xiaohu Chen
  Design Team : Kai Wang Haibo Long, Renjie Zhou
  Client : KK Group
  Client Team : X11 Design Lab / Leo Cheung
  City : Wenzhou
  Country : China
An Avant-garde Retail Space that Incorporates China Chic. Consumption in the market today is greatly driven by the young generation's values and preferences, and toy collection stores targeted at young consumers are becoming an increasingly visible part of China's retail market. With strong malleability and spirituality, toys meet Generation Z's personalized, diversified consumption demands, and play an essential role in enriching their spiritual life.

Differentiated & rare experiences. X11 is a retailer that sells collectible toys from across the world. The brand entrusted BloomDesign to conceive a new flagship store in Incity Mega, a shopping mall in Wenzhou, China. As a leading brand in the toy retail sector, X11's every move is spotlighted in the industry. In line with X11's concept of presenting every store in different cities with a distinct design strategy, the project is intended to create differentiated and rare experiences, to turn the new flagship store into an attractive commercial destination. The design team dug into the cultural context of Wenzhou City, which has a history of more than 2,000 years, trying to figure out commercial space expressions that respond to both the local context and the current era. The space is constructed and presented through contemporary design languages, which encourages young customers to experience and rediscover traditional Chinese culture.

Tradition & Avant grade. The design team combined mortise-and-tenon joints, a traditional Chinese architectural element, with the cool, fashionable image of toy collections supplied by X11, to create a unique experiential space that incorporates China-chic aesthetics. The original space had two floors. To ensure the integrity of spatial experience, the designers removed the original floor slabs and meanwhile added a mezzanine, thereby forming a three-level circulation that provides an integrated experience.

Culture & spirit. In this triple-height open space, BloomDesign constructed an architectural installation that blends traditions and modernity based on the traditional Chinese architectural philosophy that advocates harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Traditional structures form the skeleton; mirrored stainless steel tubes replace traditional wooden columns; brackets are built by adopting local timber and traditional mortise-and-tenon joints. The overall spatial experience is unfolded around the central architectural installation. Such collision of the traditional and modern shows contemporary expressions of China Chic creates dramatic visual effects and evokes spiritual resonance with customers. Concrete columns and beams exposed after demolition work are preserved, to reveal the original building structure and a unique, pure structural aesthetic. Meanwhile, large areas of glass are brought in to form corridors and partitions, not only enhancing daylighting and blurring spatial boundary but also generating a more expansive, open spatial atmosphere.

Recombination & construction. The transparent glass bridges and the suspended platform reached by two-way staircases greatly enhance customers' experience. Customers are guided to stroll in the architectural installation and capture its structural aesthetics from different angles. The design stimulates them to interact with the space, explore it and have fun.

Dailiness & innovation. The design team redesigned common factory-style shelves, and organized commodities display in a way like a museum exhibition. This not only ensures unity and integrity of visual effects while also reducing the manufacturing costs. Such dailiness and inclusiveness bring people closer and offer a refreshing experience. X11 Flagship Store (Incity Mega, Wenzhou) opens a new window that reveals the fusion between traditional Chinese culture and modern toy culture. It brings more possibilities to China Chic and a return to traditional culture. The project conveys X11's values and attitude towards customers by offering unexpected experiences. In the future, X11 will keep bringing surprises to the market and consumers. Let's stay tuned...

Project location

Address:Wenzhou, China

BloomDesign
WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "X11 Flagship Store / BloomDesign" 01 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

X11温州印象城MEGA / 绽放设计

