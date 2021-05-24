We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
In Harmony with Nature Cafe / Reutov Design

© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: Reutov Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  46
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kartell, lukelamp
  • Lead Architect: Reutov Dmitry
  • Decoration :Gerner Ekaterina
  • Project Manager:Reutova Marina
  • Visualizations:Pavlyuk Mihail
  • Design Engineer :Kulikov Alexander
  • City:New York
© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Text description provided by the architects. Among the endless movement of millions of people and cars, you often want to get in touch with nature. Here is an oasis in the midst of a raging stream. The concept of the cafe, developed by ReutovDesign studio, combines a creative interpretation of modern design and natural style.

© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
A bright, colorful implementation, where bamboo sprouts break through the gray concrete-like stalks. An unusual atmosphere, inside which the designer decided to leave the old concrete walls of the old building and highlight objects, tables, chairs, ventilation, glass panels in green tones against the background of a rough texture. With the help of modern glass and metal materials, we convey how natural style and modern architecture can coexist in tandem. The rich green color of nature evokes harmony in the soul and will not leave you indifferent. 

Floor plan
We have created a room in which it will be comfortable not only to relax but also to work. Escape from the general bustle, enjoy delicious coffee and pleasant music.

© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
The creator wants to emphasize that when we get into nature, we come to our senses, our thoughts relax and concentrate in the right direction, in the direction of creativity, success, reaching the top, and self-confidence.

© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Project location

Address:New York, NY, United States

Cite: "In Harmony with Nature Cafe / Reutov Design" 24 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962176/in-harmony-with-nature-cafe-reutov-design> ISSN 0719-8884

