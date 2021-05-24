In Harmony with Nature Cafe / Reutov Design

+ 11

Decoration : Gerner Ekaterina

Project Manager: Reutova Marina

Visualizations: Pavlyuk Mihail

Design Engineer : Kulikov Alexander

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Among the endless movement of millions of people and cars, you often want to get in touch with nature. Here is an oasis in the midst of a raging stream. The concept of the cafe, developed by ReutovDesign studio, combines a creative interpretation of modern design and natural style.

A bright, colorful implementation, where bamboo sprouts break through the gray concrete-like stalks. An unusual atmosphere, inside which the designer decided to leave the old concrete walls of the old building and highlight objects, tables, chairs, ventilation, glass panels in green tones against the background of a rough texture. With the help of modern glass and metal materials, we convey how natural style and modern architecture can coexist in tandem. The rich green color of nature evokes harmony in the soul and will not leave you indifferent.

We have created a room in which it will be comfortable not only to relax but also to work. Escape from the general bustle, enjoy delicious coffee and pleasant music.

The creator wants to emphasize that when we get into nature, we come to our senses, our thoughts relax and concentrate in the right direction, in the direction of creativity, success, reaching the top, and self-confidence.