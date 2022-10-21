Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism

Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism

Save
Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism

Selldorf Architects have released a revised version of the plans to remodel the National Gallery and the Sainsbury Wing, both classified as Grade-I-listed monuments. The plans for the Sainsbury Wing, designed by Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown and opened in 1991, have faced intense criticism, with former RIBA Journal editor Hugh Pearman calling the remodeling plans “unnecessarily destructive”. The plans to remodel were first revealed earlier this year as part of the NG200 Project to celebrate the National Gallery’s bicentennial in 2024. The project proposes the remodeling of the Sainsbury Wing’s front gates, ground-floor entrance sequence, lobby, and first-floor spaces.

Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 2 of 11Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 3 of 11Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 4 of 11Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 5 of 11+ 11

Save this picture!
Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 3 of 11
Sainsbury Wing Lobby; according to plans submitted in August 2022.. Image Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

The remodeling plans are based on the brief to redirect circulation routes and use the Sainsbury Wing as the main access area to the National Gallery, a role for which the wing was not designed. The new routes also include a connection at the lower level between the Sainsbury Wing and the Wilkins Building, so that visitors would no longer need to backtrack through the wing to exit. Many critics saw these interventions as “misconceived” as disrespectful to the original form of the Garde-I listed building and its carefully orchestrated entrance sequence.

Save this picture!
Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 7 of 11
Cross section of Gallery; according to plans submitted in August 2022.. Image Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

On October 17th, the National Gallery submitted revised plans, after rounds of public consultation, and inputs from stakeholders and heritage groups. The updates aim to address some specific areas of concern and to retain more of the original fabric of the building while keeping the original brief of opening the spaces to accommodate the new circulation routes. The modifications include the relocation of the six ‘Egyptian style’ columns from the existing shop entrance to the new shop.

Related Article

AD Classics: Sainsbury Wing, National Gallery London / Venturi Scott Brown

The internal screen walls within the Rotunda, connecting the Sainsbury Wing to the Wilkins Building, are to be retained according to the revised plans, while the previous plans proposed their removal. The two will-shaped columns in the central lobby are to be moved, as so is the curved curtain wall. The remaining structural columns will be re-clad in Pietra Serena stone to a reduced footprint, while non-structural columns are to be demolished. According to the original rendering, the columns were to be clad in pale wood. The studio also extended the use of limestone finish. On the outside of the buildings, the trees proposed to the south of the National Gallery are no longer part of the application.

Save this picture!
Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 4 of 11
Facade and Jubilee Walk; according to plans submitted in August 2022.. Image Courtesy of Selldorf Architects

Architecture critics such as Hugh Pearman are not convinced, however, as he stated in an Architectural Journal article. While appreciating that more parts of the original are kept, such as the screen walls within the rotunda, he considers the interventions to continue to be intrusive, as some of the stronger gestures are kept in the revision, like the partial dismantling of the first floor to create a double-height area on the ground floor. He also criticized the decision to relocate elements, as it demonstrates a lack of understanding of the intentions of the original spaces.

Save this picture!
Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 10 of 11
Sainsbury Wing foyer, October 2020 . Image Courtesy of The National Gallery, London

Last summer, Selldorf Architects was selected for the revamp from a shortlist including Caruso St John with muf architecture/art, David Chipperfield Architects, and David Kohn Architects. The planning application was submitted in August, and the team declared it expected the application to go before the City of Westminster’s planning committee before the end of the year.

Save this picture!
Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism - Image 11 of 11
Grand Staircase in the Sainsbury Wing . Image Courtesy of The National Gallery, London

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Renovation Plans for Venturi Scott Brown’s National Gallery Wing Are Revised After Widespread Criticism" 21 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990948/renovation-plans-for-venturi-scott-browns-national-gallery-wing-are-revised-after-widespread-criticism> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags