Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, CapitaSpring Tower Opens in Singapore

Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, CapitaSpring is Singapore’s latest addition to its skyline. Recently completed after four years of construction, the 280-meter-tall high-rise oasis, considered among the city’s tallest structures, is a mixed-use high-rise with abundant sky gardens and rooftop park, office space, a serviced residence, a hawker center, restaurants, and public spaces.

The biophilic skyscraper, aligned with “the city’s pioneering vertical urbanism” and Singapore’s reputation as a garden city, is located at the heart of the financial district on the site of a former public car park and a hawker center. Comprising 80,000 plants, translating to a total landscaped area of more than 140% of its site area, the tower puts in place a “new green breathing space in the high-density CBD for the neighboring tenants and passersby”.

When we first got invited to join the architectural competition, we saw a great opportunity to team up and join forces with BIG to achieve a uniquely bold result together. It has been enriching to combine our approach with design and innovation with BIG's skill in architectural scale. As CapitaSpring is open to the public today, I am proud of how we enhanced the public spaces across the building, creating the best experience for all users, leveraging both technology and unprecedented integration with natural elements. -- Carlo Ratti, Founding Partner, CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati and Director, MIT Senseable City Lab.

Collaborating on the architecture, public space, and digital user experience, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati imagined a 93,000-square-meter mixed-use high-rise that opens up at multiple elevations to reveal glimpses into the green oases blooming from the base, core, and rooftop “sky garden.” Restoring part of the historically significant Market Street to the public realm, at the building’s second and third floors with 56 food stalls, CapitaSpring includes serviced residences on the first eight floors, and office spaces on the top 29 floors.

Accredited with Green Mark Platinum & Universal Design GoldPLUS certifications by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore, CapitaSpring has four connected levels of the open-air garden, at the core of the building, weaving nature seamlessly into the architecture. In fact, the vertical soft scape of the Green Oasis mimics the plant hierarchy of tropical rainforests, shade-tolerant plants with large leaves are found on the “rainforest floor,” requiring the least amount of direct light, while on the “roof” of the rainforest, trees are defined by their smaller leaf structure. Moreover, the tower’s rooftop garden is home to Singapore’s tallest urban farm, with over 150 species of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers grown.

Our design seeks to continue Singapore's pioneering vertical urbanism with the 280m tall diverse neighborhood of places to work, live and play inside as well as outside. Due to the unique character of Singapore’s urbanism – both extremely dense and green - we decided to make the design a vertical exploration of tropical urbanism. At grade, the street is closed to form a new linear park and public plaza. A vertical park in the middle of the tower forms a spiraling promenade ascending among tropical tree trunks and canopies. On top, an urban forest feeds all the restaurants and cafes in the building and allows visitors to enjoy the lushness of the summit. Capitaspring is like a vision of a future in which city and countryside, culture and nature can coexist, and urban landscapes can expand unrestricted into the vertical dimension. -- Bjarke Ingels, Founding Partner, BIG.

