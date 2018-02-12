World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Singapore
  5. BIG
  6. 2021
  7. BIG and Carlo Ratti Associati Reveal Design for One of Singapore's Tallest Buildings

BIG and Carlo Ratti Associati Reveal Design for One of Singapore's Tallest Buildings

BIG and Carlo Ratti Associati Reveal Design for One of Singapore's Tallest Buildings
© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group & VMW
Bjarke Ingels Group and Carlo Ratti Associati have broken ground on 88 Market Street, a new skyscraper at the heart of Singapore's business district. Transforming a site which was previously occupied by a parking structure from the 1980s, the 280-meter-tall building will include plentiful greenery both on its facades and internally. Inside, the building will include offices, 299 serviced residential units, and ancillary retail space.

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group © BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group © BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group © BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
The building's key design move is in the vertical fins rising the height of the tower, which are pulled open at certain locations to expose the tropical vegetation inside the building. At the ground floor, visitors to the building will be met with a public "rainforest plaza" and park, featuring a number of "activity pockets" which provide space for fitness sessions, art installations, or other community events. This park will flow into the "city room," a 19-meter-high entry space inside the tower which creates separate lobbies for the building's offices and residential units, and also leads to the "food center" for shoppers and diners.

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
"BIG's design seeks to continue Singapore’s pioneering vertical urbanism with the 280m tall diverse community of places to work, live and play inside as well as outside," said Bjarke Ingels. "At multiple elevations, the facade peels open to reveal urban oases for its users and the surrounding city – animating the elegant smoothness of modern architecture with the ubiquitous tropical nature."

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
The residential units will be located in the lower 8 floors of the tower itself, while offices occupy the top 29 floors. Between the two are 4 floors of what the architects are calling the "Green Oasis"--a 30-meter high open landscaped area with interconnected levels forming a spiraling "botanical promenade," providing viewpoints of both the Green Oasis itself and the city beyond.

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
"In this building, green areas are made accessible to the public at different heights, allowing the city’s exuberance to extend throughout the entire tower," explained Carlo Ratti. "Working in nature will be as essential to the experience of the building as the most advanced digital technologies, offering us a glimpse of tomorrow's offices."

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group & VMW
"As someone with Singaporean heritage, I’m honored and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing evolution of architecture in Singapore – the home of tropical modernism," added Brian Yang, a partner in charge of the project at BIG. "BIG’s design looks to further this local typology by distinctly yet seamlessly blending the contemporary high-rise with abundant greenery in-between the offices, residences, amenities and recreation spaces."

© BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group
  • Architects

    BIG, Carlo Ratti Associati

  • Location

    88 Market St, Singapore

  • BIG Partners in Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Brian Yang

  • BIG Project Manager

    Günther Weber

  • BIG Design Lead

    Song He

  • BIG Design Team

    Aime Desert, Aleksander Wadas, Aleksandra Domian, Alessandro Zanini, Andreas Klok Pedersen, Andrew Lo, Anke Kristina Schramm, Antonio Sollo, Augusto Lavieri Zamperlini, Bartosz Kobylakiewicz, Dalma Ujvari, David Schwarzman, David Vega y Rojo, Dimitrie Grigorescu, Dina Brændstrup, Dominika Trybe, Elise Cauchard, Eriko Maekawa, Espen Vik, Ewa Szajda, Filippo Lorenzi, Francisco Castellanos, Frederik Skou Jensen, Gabrielé Ubareviciute, Gorka Calzada Medina, Helen Chen, Hongduo Zhou, Jakub Wlodarczyk, Jonas Käckenmester, Julieta Muzzillo, Kirsty Badenoch, Luca Pileri, Luis Torsten Wagenführer, Lukas Kerner, Malgorzata Mutkowska, Maria Teresa Fernandez Rojo, Matilde Tavanti, Moa Carlsson, Niu Jing, Orges Guga, Patrycja Lyszczyk, Pedro Savio jobim Pinheiro, Philip Rufus Knauf, Praewa Samachai, Rahul Girish, Ramon Julio Muros Cortes, Rebecca Carrai, Roberto Fabbri, Ryohei Koike, Samuel Rubio Sanchez, Shuhei Kamiya, Sorcha Burke, Steen Kortbæk Svendsen, Szymon Kolecki, Talia Fatte, Teodor Fratila Cristian, Tore Banke, Ulla Hornsyld, Viktoria Millentrup, Vilius Linge, Vinish Sethi, Xin Su, Xinying Zhang, Zhen Tong

  • CRA Design Team

    Carlo Ratti, Giovanni de Niederhausern, Saverio Panata (Project lead), Monika Love, Antonio Atripaldi, Andrea Giordano, Chiara de Grandi, Damiano Gui, Mariachiara Mondini, Andrea Pedrina, Andrea Riva

  • 3D Visualization

    Alberto Bottero, Gary di Silvio, Gianluca Zimbardi

  • Consultants

    dotdotdot - Alessandro Masserdotti, Fabrizio Pignoloni, Gabriele Gambotto

  • Other collaborators

    RSP Architects, Dragages Singapore, BIG Ideas, BIG Landscape

  • Client

    CapitaLand

  • Area

    93000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2021
Cite: Rory Stott. "BIG and Carlo Ratti Associati Reveal Design for One of Singapore's Tallest Buildings" 12 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/888942/big-and-carlo-ratti-associati-reveal-design-for-one-of-singapores-tallest-buildings/> ISSN 0719-8884

