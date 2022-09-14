The Pritzker Architecture Prize Releases Ceremony Video to Honor 2022 Laureate, Francis Kéré

Honoring the 2022 Laureate, the Burkinabé architect Francis Kére, The Pritzker Prize releases a ceremony video from the recently opened Marshall Building at the LSE, designed by the 2020 Pritzker Laureates Yvonne Farrell, and Shelley McNamara. The documentary includes remarks by the awardee, Tom Pritzker, and previous Laureates such as Alejandro Aravena, Norman Foster, Anne Lacaton, and Jean-Philippe Vassal. This ceremony presents Kéré with the 2022 Pritzker Prize medallion, the highest honor in architecture, certifying him as a Laureate for his extraordinary work with communities and architectural ingenuity.

+ 7

“What are the challenges today? What is our big concern today, for everyone and for architects, and for humans? What [is] so important to us? Climate crisis is real”. As part of his speech during the ceremony, Francis Kere remarked on the importance of architecture as a key role in facing population growth and the current conflict for resources. (…) Materials [are] limited...conflicts for resources will intensify everywhere around the world, and population growth is imminent. No matter where we are from, this should concern us.” Francis Kére.