World
Subverting Traditional Dental Clinic Aesthetics: 9 Projects That Go Beyond Expectations

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Just like hospitals and medical offices, dental clinics are places that tend to bring anxiety and anguish to patients, reactions that can be intensified in an unfriendly and unwelcoming environment. White and neutral environments can bring the notion of asepsis and hygiene, essential requirements for hospital architecture. However, the lack of welcoming elements, such as the use of warmer colors and materials, may also be responsible for causing a certain distance between professionals and patients, in addition to reinforcing the stereotypes attributed to dental clinics.

© José Hevia© Brando Ghinzelli© Thomas van Schaik© Luis Asin+ 19

In this sense, the architectural project can play a fundamental role in the image of a dental office and in the message it wants to convey. Going beyond an outdated dichotomy, in which form and function are seen as distinct characteristics - or even opposites - many clinics and offices in recent years have shown how aesthetics, often considered superfluous or lacking in functionality, can actually play an important role in the sensations transmitted to users.

From pastel to more vibrant tones, from the use of vegetation to the choice of more welcoming materials, the strategies found in the projects presented below illustrate how the traditional aesthetics of dental offices can be revised while complying with sanitary guidelines.

Impress Dental Clinic / Raúl Sánchez

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

"The concept of Impress dental clinic is aimed at a young audience, which has grown with new technologies, since its offer is based on online treatments that reduce face-to-face visits. From the first moment Impress looked for a fresh design, which represented the brand and its values, which moved away from the topics of a dental clinic (white colors, aseptic environment)"

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Dentist Clinic SG / ATELIER GIAVENALE

© Brando Ghinzelli
© Brando Ghinzelli

"The layout of the internal space aims to create a light and relaxing atmosphere, where young patients could feel comfortable while waiting for their appointment. The pastel shades of the furnishings, inspired by the production of Donald Judd, and the use of natural materials, help to the achievement of a friendly and relaxed mood."

© Brando Ghinzelli
© Brando Ghinzelli

Rouyesh Dental Clinic / Nokav Studio

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

"By making arrangements such as covering the floor brick with resin and epoxy, we brought this material closer to the standards of medical space, and finally, using all the hygienic and health criteria, we used it in a place where it was less expected. By doing so, we tried to change the clichés about the design of medical clinics while respecting the main history and identity of the building."

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Clinic in the Woods / Takashige Yamashita Office

© Ken’ichi Suzuki
© Ken’ichi Suzuki

"We have suggested a clinic standing among and along with the plants around the site, as part of the flow of landscape from the client's garden to the town. Mixed up with the small forests introduced in between the volumes and soaring through the roof, the treatment rooms offer a calm, comfortable scene embraced in nature that would soothe the anxiety of little patients."

© Ken’ichi Suzuki
© Ken’ichi Suzuki

The Urban Dentist / studio karhard

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
© Stefan Wolf Lucks

"At "The Urban Dentist" everything is focused on the individual customer experience. Therefore the layout of the store is closely based more on a concept store or a bar rather than a dentist surgery. There is a colourful bar counter in the front part and a lounge area with sofas and a backlit glass wall in the back."

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
© Stefan Wolf Lucks

Blue Ridge Orthodontics / Clark Nexsen

© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

"Wood tones, easy wayfinding, and a variety of comfortable seating convey an atmosphere more consistent with a spa than an orthodontist’s office. The patient experience takes precedence throughout as the entry lobby flows to clinical and open treatment areas."

© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

Dentista Amsterdam Dental Clinic / i29 interior architects

© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

" A new dental clinic in the centre of Amsterdam designed by i29 combines a soothing green atmosphere with medical professionalism. Natural wood, abundant greenery and an open plan layout make visitors feel at ease."

© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Pediatric Dentistry Clinic Isabel Cadroy / Vitale + Font Arquitectura

© Santiago Martín, Hilke Sievers
© Santiago Martín, Hilke Sievers

"For the doctor, it was important that the clinic be friendly and welcoming, but without falling into a childish aesthetic. And to be able to transform stress and fear, common in visits to the dentist, into confidence and tranquility. Vitale designs a corporate space that connects with all the public of the clinic and recreates a positive, familiar, comfortable and calm environment."

© Santiago Martín, Hilke Sievers
© Santiago Martín, Hilke Sievers

Dental Clinic Impress Madrid Teens / Raúl Sánchez

© Luis Asin
© Luis Asin

"All these spatial, material and figurative resources are due to the communication of the Impress brand, aimed at a young audience, and allegedly far from the traditional concept of a dental clinic (white colors, aseptic environment) while pursuing a design that encompasses not only visual conditions but also tactile and sensory ones, where the reference to David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks' universe inevitably reappears."

© Luis Asin
© Luis Asin

Note: The quoted texts were extracted from the descriptions of each project, sent by the respective architects. Discover more project references in the ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of ArchDaily Topics: Aesthetics. Monthly, we explore a specific topic through articles, interviews, news and projects. Learn more about ArchDaily topics. As always, ArchDaily is open to contributions from our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, please contact us.

