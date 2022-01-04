We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dental Clinic
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Dentista Amsterdam Dental Clinic / i29 interior architects

Dentista Amsterdam Dental Clinic / i29 interior architects

Save this project
Dentista Amsterdam Dental Clinic / i29 interior architects
Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

© Thomas van Schaik© Thomas van Schaik© Thomas van Schaik© Thomas van Schaik+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Dental Clinic
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Text description provided by the architects. A new dental clinic in the centre of Amsterdam designed by i29 combines a

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

soothing green atmosphere with medical professionalism. Natural wood, abundant greenery and an open plan layout make visitors feel at ease.

 

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Both the architectural design and brand identity are made by i29, to create a unified and clear tone of voice for this first location of the Dentista dental chain. 

 

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Sharp lines and clean white practically and intuitively refer to medical professionalism, a central garden and roof lights radiate natural light trough the whole practice, providing nourishment for plants and people alike.

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

 

While lush greenery separates waiting for clients from the busy street outside, the sharp-angled green zone and reception desk separate the waiting area from the treatment rooms.

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

In the heart of the treatment area, a hidden courtyard garden provides views of nature and daylight in the treatment rooms. Laying in the dentist chair, large round roof light offers views of the sky. Special rooms in the back accommodate state-of-the-art technology including the X-ray, sterilization room.

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik
Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Our design strategy was to bring together a clean fresh medical environment and a health-inducing wellness experience so patients feel comfortable and at ease.

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Dentista aims to be a high-end practice for everybody who is serious about their health and beauty. With 8 treatment rooms the practice is big enough to be fully equipped with the latest technology but still personal. To ensure full commitment and the best quality work of all dentists and specialists Dentista is organized as a cooperative to secure full involvement with the patients and the practice.

Save this picture!
© Thomas van Schaik
© Thomas van Schaik

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
i29 interior architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicThe Netherlands
Cite: "Dentista Amsterdam Dental Clinic / i29 interior architects" 04 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974488/dentista-amsterdam-dental-clinic-i29-interior-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream