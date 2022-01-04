Dentista Amsterdam Dental Clinic / i29 interior architects

+ 24

Interior Builder: Cornelissen Interieurs

Equipment: Henry Schein

General Contractor : UMB group

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. A new dental clinic in the centre of Amsterdam designed by i29 combines a

soothing green atmosphere with medical professionalism. Natural wood, abundant greenery and an open plan layout make visitors feel at ease.

Both the architectural design and brand identity are made by i29, to create a unified and clear tone of voice for this first location of the Dentista dental chain.

Sharp lines and clean white practically and intuitively refer to medical professionalism, a central garden and roof lights radiate natural light trough the whole practice, providing nourishment for plants and people alike.

While lush greenery separates waiting for clients from the busy street outside, the sharp-angled green zone and reception desk separate the waiting area from the treatment rooms.

In the heart of the treatment area, a hidden courtyard garden provides views of nature and daylight in the treatment rooms. Laying in the dentist chair, large round roof light offers views of the sky. Special rooms in the back accommodate state-of-the-art technology including the X-ray, sterilization room.

Our design strategy was to bring together a clean fresh medical environment and a health-inducing wellness experience so patients feel comfortable and at ease.

Dentista aims to be a high-end practice for everybody who is serious about their health and beauty. With 8 treatment rooms the practice is big enough to be fully equipped with the latest technology but still personal. To ensure full commitment and the best quality work of all dentists and specialists Dentista is organized as a cooperative to secure full involvement with the patients and the practice.